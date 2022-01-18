“Things will never be the same”– Former champion believes that Max Verstappen will only get better after clinching the world championship. 

Racing legend Mario Andretti claims that there’s only room to grow for Max Verstappen to win his maiden title.

Red Bull’s wunderkind finally clinched his first world title after a gruelling fight with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi. Many have been wondering what’s next for the dutchman.

There were many exceptions from Verstappen, not only from the team but his fans. His fans were there by his side, with “super Max” chants and clouds of orange smoke.

Mario Andretti believes there’s a weight off Verstappen’s shoulder now. He commented, “You can say all you want, but once you accomplish your ultimate goal, much pressure’s off your shoulders.”

“You have justified their confidence in you, and you know that they have a special appreciation now that you’ve done it, so it’s all good. All of those things are positive, and that’s what you work for; that’s what you sweat for.”

Expectations have only gone higher now; there’s a lot of pressure on Verstappen to defend his title. Yet, Mario is confident Max is in a good place.

“He’s in a very good place. He fought so hard for the title, and now he probably relishes trying to repeat it. That’s what drives you; that’s what keeps you motivated. But at least he has that one under his belt, which is huge.”, he said.

Max Verstappen has had his share of setbacks this season as well

This season was full of twists and turns. Things didn’t always turn out the way the dutchman hoped. His frightening crash at Baku is just one example. He describes it, “Baku wasn’t nice. But those are the moments that make you a better driver in the end.”

Further, Verstappen talks about the pressures he felt at his home Grand Prix, “Everyone expected me to win there, the fans. It was like, ‘Max is coming here, and he’s going to do it, he’s going to win.”

