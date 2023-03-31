“Thinking of Mercedes”: Angela Cullen Still Worries About Lewis Hamilton’s Side Even During Her ‘Time To Grind’

F1 Austrian Grand Prix Previews Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Angela Cullen arrive the circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on July 7, 2022. Spielberg Austria PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJakubxPorzyckix originalFilename:porzycki-f1austri220707_npZIX.jpg

Before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix’s commencement, Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton revealed that they were parting ways from their professional alliance. The news instantly proved to be heartbreaking for several Hamilton fans, who were too used to seeing Cullen around.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi physiotherapist also showed remorse for leaving her seven-year-old job. However, as per Hamilton and her own words, she wants to start a new chapter in her life.

After leaving the F1 grid, Cullen seems to be in Europe, going by her recent social media activity. And while she is away from the paddock, her mind is still with Mercedes and Hamilton.

“We’ll always be in each other’s lives!” 🙌 Lewis Hamilton opens up on the end of his working relationship with performance coach Angela Cullen pic.twitter.com/OQLqRG7vso — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 30, 2023

Angela Cullen mulling over Mercedes

On Friday, Cullen posted a video on Instagram, where she seems to be on some trek. The 48-year-old in the minute-long footage talked about taking the grind after she revealed she also has Mercedes in her thoughts.

“It’s a wet Friday morning in Europe, but thinking of the Mercedes team Friday evening,” said Cullen. “It’s time to grind, time to hustle, time to do the work. Make up’s off, muddy shoes. Let’s go.”

Her post instantly received multiple comments from Mercedes fans, who seriously want her to see back. “Watching F1 without seeing @cullen_angela bright smile is just not the same thing. We respect your decision but we miss you,” wrote one of her followers.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are aiming for a better weekend

The first practice session brought strong results for Hamilton as he finished P2 in the standings. But the second free practice session was a tougher outing as he finished P13 on the table.

Though it hardly matters up until qualifying where your car stands. Therefore, before Saturday, Hamilton would wish for a better result to get an ideal starting position for the main race.

☀️➡️🌧️ in FP2, to round out Friday in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/XYPHrMrnpG — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 31, 2023

Though, it’s unlikely that Mercedes will be fighting for the podium by Sunday. Mercedes is clearly the fourth-fastest team on the grid, leaving Hamilton with little scope for success.