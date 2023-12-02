Kevin Magnussen Doesn’t Give a “Flying F***” About the Number That Represents Him in F1

Each driver in Formula 1 has their own unique racing numbers and it is usually something that holds some kind of meaning to them. However, in a recent Q&A video by Haas, Kevin Magnussen recently revealed that he does not really care about his racing number.

Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg appeared in the Q&A video and the first question they were asked was regarding the importance of their racing number. The duo started discussing about how they came to choose their numbers and Hulkenberg revealed that he was given about two days to make a choice about his racing number.



The German driver did not feel too creative and therefore he decided to put together his birthdate – 19th of August, which is 19 and 8 equalling 27 as his racing number. As for Magnussen, he claimed that he wasn’t even given two days to make his decision. He was immediately asked about his choice after he entered F1.

Therefore, Magnussen chose to stick with the number 20, which was the number he used when he raced in the World Series by Renault. This was the championship he used to race in before he directly made the jump to Formula 1.

The Dane was then asked if he was happy with his choice or if he would change it if given the opportunity to do so. Magnussen had a simple reply, “I don’t give a flying f***“. He made it very clear that he doesn’t really care about his racing number at all.

Kevin Magnussen seems optimistic about the 2024 season

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen had yet another disappointing season with Haas this year. While the American team claimed last year that they had given up work on the 2022 car to focus on 2023, this season turned out to be the same old story, as the team finished last in the championship again.

Haas tried to fix things midway through the season as they adopted an entirely new design philosophy and introduced a new upgraded version of their car at the US GP. While it did not really bring the results, Magnussen is quite optimistic that Haas is on the right path.

The 31-year-old driver explained that it is just the first version of an entirely new concept and has a lot of scope for improvement. Therefore, heading into the 2024 season, Magnussen is quite excited about the VF-24.