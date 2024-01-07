How ‘Behind Her Eyes’ Starlet Convinced Brad Pitt to Be in Lewis Hamilton’s $145 Million Project: “I’ll Do Anything”

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie on F1 has been making a lot of noise. It shows how iconic the project is when Behind Her Eyes sensation Eve Hewson was ready to go to any extent to have a role in the movie. She opened up about it during The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in August 2022. Therefore, she contacted her manager Cynthia Pett-Dante to set herself up for a conversation with the Hollywood star for a role.

Advertisement

There, in the show, Hewson, who has become a big-time fan of F1, thanks to Drive to Survive, revealed that she has the same manager as Pitt. She revealed, “So I was at dinner with my manager and obviously talking about it [the movie], she was like oh, he’s making a movie about it and I was like ‘get Brad Pitt on the phone right now’ and she called him and I said I will do anything in this movie.

“I will have one line, I will be in the pit crew, I will do whatever you want, but I got to be in this film“, Hewson stated.

Advertisement

Notably, the budget of the movie is slated to be $145 million and it is being produced exclusively by Apple and will be available on Apple TV once released. However, it is still unclear whether Hewson will play a part in the movie, and if yes what part will she play.

This is one of Hamilton‘s mega projects regarding F1, where the Mercedes driver wants to portray how a veteran racing driver supports a young driver in F1 by coming out of retirement. Pitt to play the veteran driver in the movie, and Damson Idris will play the young driver. Hamilton has taken up the role of co-producer of the movie. Nevertheless, this isn’t the only movie Hamilton is doing on the sport.

Lewis Hamilton is also producing an F1 documentary about himself

Apart from the movie with Brad Pitt, Lewis Hamilton is also making a documentary on him. In the documentary, the seven-time world champion will focus on his struggles in life, and the transition in life to show from where he started and where he is now.

Speaking about this, Hamilton revealed that he got inspired to make it after watching a documentary on Ayrton Senna, his inspiration. All in all, the Mercedes driver now has two shows lined up to come out in the coming years.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1711439744876396898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lately, F1 has received huge exposure in Hollywood and abroad, thanks to the massive success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, and without any doubt, Lewis Hamilton is at the center of everything. As he is gearing up to release the movie alongside Pitt, he also revealed that he wants to try his luck in producing films.

The movie with Pitt is just the beginning of that. Nevertheless, the entire F1 grid helped Hamilton to make the movie by helping them with knowledge of the cars, knowledge of shooting, and cheering up after watching a teaser snippet.