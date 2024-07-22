mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Names His Top Three Favorites as He Designs His Next Helmet Using AI

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Charles Leclerc Names His top Three Favourite as He Designs His Next Helmet Using AI

Credits: IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

F1 drivers love to sport new innovative designs on their helmets. Recently, Lando Norris had the Hungarian GP porcelain trophy design on his helmet for the weekend in Budapest. Now, Charles Leclerc resorted to the use of AI for creating a new helmet design and was quite impressed with the ease of the process.

Leclerc got together with Tom Shaw, a software developer, who helped the Ferrari driver create a helmet design using a generative AI tool, per Shaw’s recent YouTube video. However, the clip started with Leclerc revealing his top three helmet picks of all time.

When asked by Shaw to reveal his favorite helmet, Leclerc first picked his father, Herve Leclerc’s helmet design because it was simple and old school. He then picked the iconic helmet design of Ayrton Senna with the glorious Brazilian flag colors.

For his final design, the Monegasque picked one of his own — the helmet he wore in Monaco last year. It had a sharp look with Ferrari red and a mix of white with a design pattern of his father’s helmet.

Then, Shaw showed Leclerc the tool that they were going to use to design the helmet and explained that he only had to describe the design he wanted in words and the tool would do the rest.

Leclerc’s design prompt was, “I want a retro design with the main colors as red and white, with a small touch of baby blue. And add the number 16 wherever you want”.

Speaking of baby blue, Leclerc mentioned how it is his favorite color but he has never used it in his helmet design before. The 26-year-old then said that he will start using it from the next season and the tool might give him good inspiration for next year’s helmet.

Leclerc’s helmets take four to five months for completion

Shaw asked about the design process of Leclerc’s helmets and how long it usually takes for one helmet. Leclerc revealed that he works closely with renowned motorsport designer Adrien Paviot for the ideation and design and BS Designs for the helmet’s painting.

Surprisingly, Leclerc revealed that his helmets take somewhere between four to five months to go from the first idea to a finished product. The Ferrari driver has to consult with his team to ensure everyone including the sponsors is aligned with the idea behind the helmet design.

As far as the design process itself, Leclerc mentioned it takes about a week to finalize the same

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

