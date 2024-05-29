Helmut Marko Shares Update on Christian Horner Red Bull Legal Case: “Has to Be Put Aside”

The Christian Horner saga from a few months ago is relatively quiet now. The Briton was all over the news after a female Red Bull employee shockingly alleged the 50-year-old of “inappropriate behavior” towards her. With no new update coming from the case recently, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has recently claimed that they need to put the same aside now.

In a recent interview with oe24.at, the Austrian said, “It is something that has to be put aside, especially in a situation where you are so challenged as a team and technically and everyone has to pull together“.

Marko gave his most recent remarks when asked about how is Max Verstappen handling the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull.

When it comes to Verstappen, Marko believes the Dutchman has “disengaged himself” from the turmoil well. The 81-year-old is content with the way Verstappen has been performing amid all the turbulence surrounding the three-time champion in the team.

While the Dutchman has not been as dominant as he was last year, he still remains the man to beat. The 26-year-old has registered five wins after the first eight races in 2024 and leads the championship by 31 points from second-placed Charles Leclerc.

Since Verstappen yet seems to be performing at a high level, it seems evident that he has indeed “disengaged himself” from the ongoing turmoil well. However, there is still a high chance that this could be Verstappen’s last season with Red Bull.

Max Verstappen once revealed his future at Red Bull depends on Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen has made it no secret about the close relationship he shares with Helmut Marko. The Dutchman has often praised the Austrian for bringing him to Toro Rosso and helping him reach the heights he has reached today.

Since the 26-year-old shares such a strong bond with Marko, he without a doubt will want the Austrian to provide him with his guidance for as long as possible.

When that came into question because of reports that Red Bull may sack Marko because of his alleged involvement in compromising Christian Horner, Verstappen threatened to leave the team.

It was then that reports emerged that Verstappen was considering leaving Red Bull to join Mercedes by replacing the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also attempted to take advantage of the turmoil at Red Bull by publicly revealing his interest in the Dutchman.

However, with things appearing to be settled at Red Bull, it seems that neither Verstappen nor Marko is going anywhere. Instead, Verstappen seems as determined as ever to continue his and Red Bull’s reign.