“This Is Going to Be Fun!”: Carlos Sainz Approves ‘Smooth Operator’ Dance Lounge for Las Vegas GP

In the U.S., sports are not just about action on the track or field—they’re about delivering a spectacle for the fans. The 2024 Las Vegas GP hopes to achieve the same, having made a blockbuster debut on the calendar last season.

Ahead of this year’s race in Sin City, even Carlos Sainz has given his approval for the “Carlos Sainz Smooth Operator” dance lounge. During this fan event, people will have the opportunity to enjoy “live music, signature cocktails inspired by Sainz’s bold style,” and a special appearance from the Spaniard himself.

“This is going to be fun,” wrote Sainz on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post that revealed the details of the event. And it’s not just the dance lounge that fans attending the GP will have access to, as they can also attend several other events hosted by the F1 teams themselves.

This is going to be fun!! https://t.co/Zd6ikq5tsW — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 1, 2024

In collaboration with MGM Resorts, Mercedes will install multiple racing simulators for fans. They will also sell several of their merchandise and provide fans with an opportunity to click some pictures with one of their practice cars.

Similarly, the Ferrari team will also have their own boutique, where they will sell “signed merchandise and one-of-one clothing“. Last but not least even America’s sole team, Haas, will have their own show car and memorabilia on display for the fans.

Outside of the experiences with the various teams, fans can also enjoy the ‘Shoey Bar’. Yes, you heard that right! Just like the iconic celebration that Daniel Ricciardo made famous where he drinks champagne from his shoe, even at the Shoey Bar, fans will have the opportunity to taste drinks from a golden shoe.

With the organizers having planned several more fan experiences for the Las Vegas GP weekend, people interested can check out all the details on the official website of the race.