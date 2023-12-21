Charles Leclerc Finally Owns $598,000 Ferrari Beast, 7 Months After Wrongly Rumored to Having One in His Garage

Charles Leclerc has earned the privilege to ride some of Ferrari’s fanciest cars since he is a driver of their F1 team. Recently on social media, it was claimed that the Monegasque race driver now owns a Ferrari 812 Competizione, which costs around $598,000 in the market. However, since the model here belongs to Leclerc and could be customized, it probably has a higher value than that.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercdata/status/1737853087954657517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this is not the first time he has been reported to own this car. In May 2022, a few X accounts claimed Leclerc buying a new 812 Competizone. But the Ferrari star quickly squashed those rumors by replying, “It’s not mine.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Charles_Leclerc/status/1658167497651113984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But this time, there is a huge chance that this new one is owned by the Ferrari star. The car has the number 16, which is his Formula 1 number as well. Moreover, the snapshots rounding on the internet also claim that this car belongs to Leclerc.

Meanwhile, the same car is also owned by Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz. The Spanish race driver posted about possessing the same car on his official YouTube channel back in January this year. And now, in his latest Instagram post, Sainz posed with the same car.

Well, as a Ferrari driver, such privileges are nominal. Nevertheless, Leclerc has added another luxury car in his fancy garage where he already has a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, Ferrari Roma, and many more. But coming to 2024, his focus would not be his fancy car but one powerful beast.

Advertisement

Charles Leclerc is ready for redemption in 2024

The 2023 season was surely demotivating for Ferrari in general. Compared to 2022, their deficit against Red Bull only increased. Moreover, the team could only win one race this season.

Also, they witnessed a dip in their position in the Constructors’ Championship as they finished P3 in 2023 as compared to P2 in 2022. But one positive takeaway for the Prancing Horses was their level of improvement in the latter part of the season.

On the final day of the season, Ferrari were just four points behind second-placed Mercedes. Although Ferrari were unable to overtake Mercedes to P2 in the standings after the final race, they definitely had the better ending to the campaign, with Leclerc finishing on the podium.

Nevertheless, Ferrari’s gap against Red Bull is still believed to be huge even though they appear to have an edge over both McLaren and Mercedes. Now, only the development race would decide which team stands where next season.