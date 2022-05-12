“This would look fabulous in Toto Wolff’s office!”- Valtteri Bottas charging $12 for posters of his bare a*s has F1 Twitter erupting in laughter

Earlier this week, Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas posted a picture on his Instagram account that displays his bare back-side.

It didn’t take time for the photo to go viral on social media. Even his current team and former team Mercedes reacted hilariously to the picture of Bottas’ a*s.

Fans too, took to Twitter to make countless memes and jokes about the picture. The Finn however, embraced the fun and made the best out of an extremely amusing reaction.

😳😂 Stop tagging us in this stuff, please. pic.twitter.com/qSuzydx9Jp — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 11, 2022

A lot of fans on social media were tagging Bottas’ former team, to which the Mercedes admin replied. The post shared by the Silver Arrows on the platform showed an edited picture which also included Lewis Hamilton (his former teammate). “Stop tagging us in this stuff, please!” the caption read.

This would look fab in Toto’s office ngl 🤷‍♀️ — masah (@masah_93) May 11, 2022

Replying to that tweet, Bottas shared a link of an online shopping site from where fans can buy a poster of his picture that displays his a*s! The price was mentioned too, and for just $12 fans can have the poster of “botA*S” on the walls of their home.

All proceedings from the Valtteri Bottas ‘a*s poster’ will go to his charity

On the site from where fans can buy the poster, it’s mentioned, ‘All proceeds will go to Valtteri’s charity!’. This drew in overwhelmingly positive comments from F1 fans, who praised the 32-year old for his kind gesture.

This was too great not to buy, and all the proceeds go to charity ☺️ pic.twitter.com/GyL2G0g34k — Emma 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@EmmaMacaulay) May 12, 2022

Valtteri we miss you, you sweet soul <3 — Jadeelf254 (@jadeelf254) May 11, 2022

Tempted to order it and get it delivered to Brackley… — Stu (@stualoo) May 11, 2022

Bottas left Mercedes at the end of 2021 after five seasons in Brackley. He joined Alfa Romeo, and is thriving at the Hinwil outfit so far in 2022. He has outqualified and finished ahead of his former teammate on several occasions this campaign.

The Finnish driver is eighth in the Drivers Standings after five rounds with 30 points to his name.

