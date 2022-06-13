“I did not see that coming” – Nico Rosberg showcases his fully customized Mercedes AMG Project One car

Nico Rosberg takes on a tour of his brand new fully customized Mercedes AMG Project One hypercar.

Nico Rosberg is enjoying his retirement in the best way possible. The 2016 World Champion retired from the sport right before the 2017 season.

Rosberg is still part of the Formula One world serving as a pundit alongside his own podcast talking with F1 personalities.

Being a former Mercedes driver comes with its own perk. Rosberg serves as Mercedes’ brand ambassador and owns a special Mercedes AMG one hypercar customized especially for him.

Nico Rosberg reviews the one-of-a-kind 1950s Mercedes cars

Nico Rosberg visited Mercedes Benz’s showroom in Munich to collect his ultra-luxurious hypercar AMG one alongside his wife and crew.

Also Read: F1 Twitter melts after Sebastian Vettel asks about where Ferrari and Mick Schumacher finished in Baku

The driver toured around the Mercedes showroom with precious F1 memorabilia. He was surprised by his own 2016 championship portrait and stated: “nice surprise, I did not see that coming.”

There were Mercedes F1 cars from the 1950s on display as well which he did not want to relate with. According to him, if given an opportunity, he will not drive cars from those eras because it was too dangerous.

Nico Rosberg’s fully customized Mercedes AMG One

After a tour of the showroom, Rosberg finally got a chance of reviewing his own Mercedes AMG One. The hypercar is capable of reaching 60 mph in just 2.2 seconds while it takes an F1 car to reach the same speed in 2.5 seconds.

The former Mercedes driver gave the viewers a tour of his new masterpiece. The car is equipped with a Drag Reduction System similar to the one of Formula One. Furthermore, Rosberg got his own F1 paddle shifters in his car.

Also Read: Both Red Bull drivers lead drivers’ standings for the first time since 2011

He added: “Those are my F1 paddles, the same I had in my F1 car. They are so pure and minimalistic.” The car also comes with a rearview camera alongside a digital display and infotainment system.

The 1.6 liters turbocharged V-6 is one of the most quintessential hypercar available on the market. Moreover, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas also own one of them.