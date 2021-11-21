“Consistency is key”– Lewis Hamilton reacts to Max Verstappen getting five-place grid penalty

Lewis Hamilton says consistency is key while reacting to the five-place grid penalty handed over to Max Verstappen an hour before the race.

When one thought this season cannot go anymore wild. The Qatar Grand Prix knocks on Max Verstappen’s door. After the Saturday qualifying yellow flag infringement, the FIA penalized the Dutchman for a five-place grid penalty.

A heavy blow to his prospects in the race and also in the championship overall. As Lewis hamilton is now clearly the favourite to win the race in Losail.

Soon after the announcement got released, Lewis Hamilton was asked what he wants to say about the penalty to his rival. The reigning world champion merely said: “My only reaction is that consistency is key”

Along with Verstappen, even Valtteri Bottas was penalized for three grid spots. Though, he got a relaxation by a spot after Verstappen’s penalty. The Finn race driver was supposed to start from p6 but after Red Bull drivers’ penalty, he got promoted to P5.

Red Bull objects to Max Verstappen penalty

Meanwhile, Red Bull defended its case by claiming that a rogue marshall complexed the situation. He even claims that FIA race director Michael Masi gave them a green light.

“I’m struggling to understand it,” Horner said. “The race director [Michael Masi] effectively said ‘play on, it’s safe, it’s clear’. Max was at the beginning of the lap, in the first sector, so he has so much time to look at it.”

“Otherwise, we’d have informed him. Unfortunately, there’s a yellow flag, he just didn’t see it, he even saw a green light on the right-hand side [in the pitlane].”

“I think it’s just a rogue marshal that’s stuck a flag out, he’s not been instructed to by the FIA, they’ve got to have control of their marshals, it’s as simple as that, because that’s a crucial blow in this world championship for us.”

“Now he’s starting P7 at a track you can’t overtake at. That is massive.”

