“To build greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport”: Lewis Hamilton meets with the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem to discuss matters on more diversity in F1

Lewis Hamilton, who has always been a big advocate for more diversity, recently met the FIA’s president to discuss about the same.

Hamilton has always been outspoken about matters relating to human rights. Over the last few years, we’ve seen him speak out against several issues that plague society as a whole.

In particular, he’s been a big advocate when it comes to more inclusion an diversity. Last year, he launched his own ‘Hamilton Commission’, that would help people from various cultural backgrounds get an opportunity to work in F1.

He carries forward his intention for more inclusion to the 2022 season. Ahead of the first race in Bahrain, the Mercedes driver met FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, to discuss about the same.

FIA President Mohammed @Ben_Sulayem meets with Sir @LewisHamilton to discuss Diversity and Inclusion in motor sport pic.twitter.com/0OCi8whz8v — FIA (@fia) March 18, 2022

The seven-time World Champion met the president and key stakeholders to talk about the work that was being done. The issues were not limited to F1, but for the motorsport industry as a whole.

Hamilton and Ben Sulayem exchanged notes on what they were working on. This included the FIA’s initiatives such as FIA Girls on track. This program was introduced to encourage more young girls enter the world of motorsport.

Ben Sulayem reminded Lewis Hamilton of his obligation of sportsmanship

After losing out on the 2021 F1 Championship in heartbreaking fashion, Hamilton chose to move away from the spotlight and all cameras. He remained silent on social media for a long time, before finally breaking silence just before pre-season testing in Barcelona this year.

Hamilton’s period of silence also included him not showing up at the 2021 FIA Prize Giving ceremony. Neither him, nor Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff showed up at the event, due to the controversial way in which they lost out.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff will not attend the FIA’s prize giving ceremony in Paris this evening 👀 https://t.co/wH56uKC8PB — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 16, 2021

Some people praised this decision, calling it the right stand against ‘injustice’. Others however, felt that Hamilton was not being a good sportsman.

Ben Sulayem seems to agree with the latter. The two spoke about his no-show when they met ahead of the Bahrain GP to talk about matters related to diversity in F1.

“The FIA president reminded Hamilton of his obligation of sportsmanship,” a statement published by the FIA read. “Particularly in the view of his status in motorsport.”

