To Escape the Red Bull Bubble, Daniel Ricciardo Once Followed Dwayne Wade’s Footsteps

2018 turned out to be a life-altering year for Daniel Ricciardo, as he had planned to jump ship from Red Bull to Renault to build his own legacy in F1. While the aftermath of this pivotal decision is well-known—with Ricciardo’s struggles adapting to non-Red Bull teams—the Australian driver had ambitiously made changes in his professional life to separate himself properly from the Red Bull lifestyle.

One of these major changes was to switch his management by parting ways with his then-manager Glenn Beavis to join the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which was famous for managing other star athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne Wade.

Having worked with Beavis and Red Bull throughout his F1 career till then, Ricciardo wanted a change of business brainpower behind the scenes while he dealt with the on-track switch to Renault.

ESPN’s Jake Michaels wrote how the Perth-born driver may have wanted to get away from the Red Bull “bubble”, where drivers have a ton of their bandwidth dedicated to marketing activities off the track. And perhaps he would’ve heard about the CAA’s style of management and how they balanced Wade’s life on and off the track.

The former Miami Heat player was mainly managed by Henry Thomas, who developed a fatherly bond with him. In fact, when Thomas passed away in January 2020, Wade said per CBS, “I’ve never lost anyone in my family that’s been close to me. This is the first person that I’ve lost, so just dealing with that.”

Dwyane Wade posts an emotional letter after the passing of his agent Hank Thomas pic.twitter.com/CousoivJcf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2018

Even after Thomas’ death, CAA’s Pat Riley took over Wade’s management until his retirement in 2019. Now, athletes might forget their managers and dissociate with them after their playing days are passed. But the Chicago-born NBA veteran joined the CAA as a Consultant in early 2020 and has been actively working in the NBA and WNBA.

So, this was a fact that the CAA had a personal touch with each of their athlete clients, and Ricciardo would’ve envied that until he joined them himself, and moved away from the “365-day marketing job” that his Red Bull stint was. After leaving Red Bull, Ricciardo also got a lucrative contract with Renault, as he was paid a handsome $27 million annually for the two seasons he drove for them.

His off-track brand also improved, and he did not lose on any deals he had during his Red Bull days. However, the only setback of this management change was his former manager, Beavis, having a legal dispute with him.

It was about the commission amounts Ricciardo owed him amid his switch from Red Bull to Renault. There was a notion that this matter would go to court. Fortunately, the two had a mutual settlement outside the court with them reportedly agreeing on an amount of £10 million ($13.2 million).