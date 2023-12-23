Trolling Anthony Edwards, Josh Hart’s ‘Send Da Video’ Reference Takes Over Knicks Social Media Following a Hilarious Video with Jalen Brunson

The Knicks’ social media has lit up basketball media circles recently. In a video that was recently posted on the Knicks’ official Instagram page, the Knicks team was seen goofing around before a game in the tunnel.

In the video, Jalen Brunson could be seen saying something ‘questionable’ that prompts the rest of the players to clown him. Josh Hart was one of the loudest ones to call out his teammate. While it is unclear what Brunson exactly said, fans deduced that he probably said something ‘sus’ to warrant such a reaction from his teammates.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1KQ9U2OL-F/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Knicks even captioned the Instagram video, “This reaction is priceless….what do y’all think happened here? Knicks family?” But hilariously enough it was the comments section of the post that made it blow up. Knicks forward Josh Hart commented,

“SEND DA VIDEO”

This comment from Josh Hart was a subtle dig at Anthony Edwards. Edwards, who is currently embroiled in a very public ‘abortion case’, might not like Hart’s comments that much. The Minnesota star has allegedly gotten Instagram model Paige Jordae pregnant despite being in a relationship with Jeanine Robel. Screenshots from Edwards’ conversation with Paige have also been leaked on the Internet and it’s not looking good for the NBA star.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1738449624082657763?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aside from Hart’s hilarious dig at Edwards, both Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley also commented on the post. Jalen Brunson wrote, “Nothing to see here“, while Quickly adding to Josh Hart’s insult by commenting, “Post It“.

From the looks of it, the Knicks seem to be in the mood to troll. With regards to the video, it still isn’t very clear what is happening in the tunnel. With the post getting over 15,000 likes, a clarification from the player’s side might be in the works.

Uncovering the Anthony Edwards debacle

The internet, as we speak, is blowing up with “Send Da Video” memes. The origins of the meme can be traced back to none other than Anthony Edwards himself. Edwards recently made news headlines after he was reportedly caught insisting an abortion to Instagram model Paige Jordae in exchange for $100k. Edwards’ request came after Paige informed him that she was pregnant.

Ant didn’t take the news too kindly, asking Paige to get an abortion at the earliest, as per the screenshots of their conversation. Paige, who was hesitant to do so, would eventually release the messages after Edwards allegedly sent her $100,000 through a wire transfer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nickiswashed/status/1736567699331813808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Timberwolves superstar would proceed to ask Jordae for video evidence of her taking the abortion pills. This is the exact moment the “Send Da Video” meme was born, as Edwards insisted on having the video sent to him numerous times.

A few days later, the chats between Edwards and Jordae would be leaked for the whole world to see. Edwards would later address the leaks, telling the media, that he made the comments in the heat of the moment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theantedwards_/status/1736787455691407764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With Josh Hart’s comment going viral all over the internet, it would be interesting to see how Ant-Man responds. But, for now, it would be advisable for Edwards to stay away from any more controversy, as the Timberwolves look to make a deep run this season.