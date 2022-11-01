HomeSearch

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs the Bulls? Brooklyn Nets Release Injury Report Ahead of Back-to-Back Games  

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Oct 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) and forward James Johnson (16) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is in form and he will be key to the Nets’ success this season. They will be looking to build on last night’s victory as they look to host the Bulls.

The Nets have picked up their second win of the season amidst a lot of chatter off the court but then they rallied and held off a strong Indiana Pacers to seal a much-needed win.

Off the back of Durant’s 36 points and Kyrie Irving’s 28-point performance, the Nets look a little more energized. The Brooklyn franchise is looking to contend in a tough Eastern Conference.

But will Durant feature in the game vs the Chicago Bulls after playing just one night ago?

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Brooklyn Nets release an injury report

As per the latest injury reports from the Brooklyn Nets, KD will likely feature in the game. He is in good spirits and there is nothing to suggest otherwise.

 

Whereas Ben Simmons and Seth Curry remain questionable for tonight’s game. They could feature but it will be Steve Nash’s call.

