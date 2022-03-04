“To stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”– Nikita Mazepin will have to accept this condition to continue in Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin will have to accept this condition before guaranteeing his stay in Formula 1 with Haas for the 2022 season.

Since Russia attempted to invade Russia last week, the Russian athletes and companies involved in sports have faced a massive outrage. Now, Nikita Mazepin is also on the verge of losing his F1 seat.

Even though FIA has allowed Russian drivers to compete without their national association, Mazepin’s future also depends on his father’s involvement in Haas’ team. Uralkali, owned by Dmitry Mazepin, is their biggest sponsor.

But when Russia attacked Ukraine, Haas removed Uralkali from its livery during the Barcelona testing. So, if Uralkali is not required, maybe even Nikita is not required anymore.

I agree with @nikita_mazepin – I’m not a fan of politics in sports either. I refuse to talk politics at the track. But there’s a big difference between a “political issue” and a “human rights issue”. pic.twitter.com/PgthwXio2i — K O W A L S K I (@D_Gozinya) February 25, 2022

However, if by chance Haas agrees to go with the 23-year-old. Mazepin would have to fulfil these requirements to stick with his seat in the sport.

According to BBC, it is: “Having to compete in an individual or neutral capacity. “Not displaying any Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags.”

“An acknowledgement of “the strong commitment made by the FIA to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine, and all of those suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict”.”

Nikita Mazepin to be replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi?

On Thursday, a report by Sky Germany broke the internet. It claimed that Mazepin would be removed by Haas and could be replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi in the team, the current reserve driver at Haas.

Though, the next day, SkySports reported that Haas had denied that rumour. So, it isn’t clear where’s the next course of action in Mazepin’s future.

However, other prominent names have also appeared amidst all the sacking rumours. Antonio Giovinazzi has also been a frontrunner for the seat. Ferrari’s proximity to Haas and his fresh experience in F1 makes a strong case for him.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg has also appeared as a suitable candidate for the Russian race driver. His long experience in F1 could be a right fit for Haas, which would require a balance of youth and experience in their setup.

