F1

“To stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”– Nikita Mazepin will have to accept this condition to continue in Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin will have to accept this condition before guaranteeing his stay in Formula 1 with Haas for the 2022 season.
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"They're a better team": LeBron James humbly admits the stronger Los Angeles team is the Clippers
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Nikita Mazepin will have to accept this condition before guaranteeing his stay in Formula 1 with Haas for the 2022 season.
“To stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”– Nikita Mazepin will have to accept this condition to continue in Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin will have to accept this condition before guaranteeing his stay in Formula 1…