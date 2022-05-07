“To whom it may concern” – F1 fans acknowledge blessing in disguise Alfa Romeo move for Valtteri Bottas as he knocks George Russell out of qualifying

F1 fans are head over heels as Valtteri Bottas outperforms both the Mercedes in the qualifying session of the Miami GP.

Valtteri Bottas finished the qualifying session in Miami at P5 and outperformed both the Mercedes. While his old teammate Lewis Hamilton will start the race next to him from P6, his replacement at the Silver Arrows will start from P12.

The Brackley-based team had replaced the Finnish driver with George Russell at the end of the 2021 season. Bottas moved to the Alfa Romeo F1 team and has had several mid-field battles with Russell.

Following his stellar performance in the 2022 season with the Swiss team, it seems as though the move came as a blessing in disguise.

For the F1 fans, the fact that Bottas outperformed both the Mercedes is never going to be unsatisfying.

The Finnish driver spent five years at Mercedes and played a pivotal role in their constructors’ championship victories. But he always played second fiddle to the team’s star driver Lewis Hamilton.

Career changing switch for Valtteri Bottas

Bottas did not get much opportunity in Mercedes to fight for victories with Hamilton aiming for championships. With his switch to Alfa Romeo, he was finally given the chance where he too can eye the title without inter-team conflicts.

After his P5 finish at the Miami GP, he said he is very satisfied to get that result as he had bad practice sessions on Friday.

The Finnish driver said, “It is satisfying, especially after the day I had today and yesterday. By my mistake, we lost a lot of running and it was extra work for the team. We made a really nice recovery.

“Once the car was there it was down to me to get the rhythm and I wanted to deliver for the team because of my mistake yesterday. That makes me even happier.”

F1 fans could not contain their happiness to see Bottas outperform his old teammate and previous team.

Seems like they are enjoying F1 in Miami. And well done that man @ValtteriBottas who’s made a bit of a career saving switch to @alfaromeoorlen And well done the upstart @ScuderiaFerrari too. #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) May 7, 2022

Really pleasing to see Valtteri Bottas enjoying racing again. It may be his Mercedes results that will go down as his career defining moments, but they definitely came at a price, especially throughout the last two seasons. Being top dog in a smaller team has its rewards. 😀 — Justin Clarke (@JustinClarkeMKT) May 7, 2022

One of the most underrated drivers in history, good job @ValtteriBottas https://t.co/htzMAAHHDz — MN (@Nuila7) May 7, 2022

