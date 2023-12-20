Toto Wolff Hasn’t Made a Social Media Account and There’s 3 Reasons Why He Never Will

F1 drivers and team principals have become extremely popular as a result of Drive to Survive’s widespread success. Consequently of this, many of their followers on social media have also increased. Even though social media has become a fantastic place for these celebrities to keep their fans engaged, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has chosen not to embrace the same. However, the Austrian’s choice of not using social media has not hurt his popularity much.

Wolff’s popularity stems from a combination of his charismatic looks, captivating lifestyle, passion for luxury cars, and outspoken opinions on the sport. Although many of Wolff’s fans will want to see him on social media, the 51-year-old has now given three reasons for why he chooses to stay away from it.

In a recent video on the Mercedes official YouTube channel, Wolff answered 13 questions about himself and the upcoming 2023 F1 season. Notably, there was a segment where a fortunate fan named Tom got the opportunity to ask Wolff a question.

Tom asked, “As far as we know, you do not have any of these [social media] platforms. Is it something you think you would ever join?” In reply, Wolff said, “I think for me having official Instagram channels or Twitter would be super distracting. I’m also an emotional person, so that would really not be beneficial If I were to post things.”

Later in the discussion, Wolff emphasized his stance by highlighting that he as a team principal, he sees no tangible benefits in using social media. However, as he concluded, Wolff offered the final rationale for his avoidance of online platforms, stating that he has no further information or details to disclose.

Wolff said, “I think what I try to always do, the standard I try to live to professionally, and in my personal life, is being authentic. But at the moment I don’t wanna change my face. You know, just because I’m speaking to the media, that’s how I am.”

How Susie Wolff is making up for Toto Wolff’s lack of social media activity?

Susie Wolff, the Managing Director of the women’s F1 academy and Toto Wolff’s spouse, has established a vibrant presence on Instagram, offering fans an exclusive peek into her husband’s typically private life. Notably, Susie’s posts were the initial source for fans to learn about Toto’s recent injury during F1’s summer break.

However, if we examine another facet, the Managing Director has skillfully incorporated a familial warmth into her Instagram posts. An illustration of this was seen when Susie recently captivated fans by sharing an adorable picture of her son dressed as the iconic Lewis Hamilton.