“Toto Wolff is a bad loser” – Former F1 driver accuses Mercedes team boss of leaking Red Bulls $10 Million budget breach

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher revealed ‘a close confidante’ of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff could have leaked details of Red Bull’s Budget breach.

Toto Wolff was clearly pissed with the ending of the 2021 season. The F1 championship was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who pipped Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden title.

Hamilton’s fate was decided by a controversial decision by then Race Director Michael Masi. But the fiasco of the 2021 season is far from over.

In the 2021 season, all teams were given a budget cap of $148.6 Million. This was the first time F1 imposed a cap on the spending by teams. But rumours suggest two teams have not obeyed the rules.

Aston Martin and Red Bull have exceeded the budget set by the FIA. Of which Red Bull has reportedly spent over $10 Million. This is more than the five per cent set by the FIA for a minor violation

Team bosses have asked FIA to take strict action on the team. Of which Toto Wolff has been the biggest vocal critique. The Mercedes Boss has asked FIA to investigate the matter with high scrutiny.

The Austrian claims the overspending by the team has hurt the sporting conduct of F1. And this would have given the team a huge on-track advantage, allowing Verstappen to win the title.

For everyone that wants act like this isn’t a big deal: surpassing the budget cap this year gives them an advantage over next years car — while other teams are having to let personnel go to meet the cap. pic.twitter.com/QMYV8Ua0H4 — Amani (@f1amani) September 30, 2022

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has questioned Toto Wolff’s sources and interest in the matter. He said, “First of all, it’s surprising. We have no information so far. So where does this detailed information, which Toto Wolff used for his allegation, come from? That is the first thing to clarify.

Red Bull has shrugged off the remarks as ‘defamatory’ and has asked competitors to focus on the racing this season. And a former F1 driver says Wolff may have had well-connected sources who must have leaked the details.

Ralf Schumacher blames Toto Wolff for leaking details

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was amused by how Toto Wolff was spot on with his details. The former driver says the mole that has leaked the document must be an FIA personnel who is a close aide of the Mercedes Boss.

Schumacher said, “We all know that a close confidante and former employee of Toto Wolff is now working in a position at the FIA.” He has urged the FIA to conduct a full investigation to find out how the news was revealed.

Ralf continues, “The FIA has to undergo an investigation into itself because this information simply must not slip out. It only harms Formula 1 and only the FIA can be to blame.”

📰: Due to overspending past the budget cap, Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin will be fined $7.5 million and the amount of time they spent in the wind tunnel will be reduced for both teams. #F1#SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/B03Xtu0Vg1 — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) October 2, 2022

FIA will be issuing compliance certificates to teams from Wednesday. And the Red Bull Budget breach saga could conclude by then. But Schumacher stated that Wolff must move on from the past and accept the 2021 title.

He said, “But no matter what comes out on Wednesday, for me, Toto Wolff with his harsh criticism is a bad loser. He still hasn’t digested the fact that he lost a title.”

If the reports are true, Red Bull could face major sanctions. This could be a budget deduction for the following season, wind tunnel time, or paying a huge check. Although unlikely, this could also mean points deductions for Red Bull and/or Max Verstappen.

