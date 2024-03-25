mobile app bar

Toto Wolff Names the Candidates Who Are in Contention for Lewis Hamilton’s Seat at Mercedes in 2025

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Toto Wolff Names the Candidates Who Are in Contention for Lewis Hamilton’s Seat at Mercedes in 2025

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton is leaving a huge vacuum at Mercedes for 2025 and the million-dollar question on everyone’s minds is – Who will replace the seven-time champion? Toto Wolff has seldom faced such driver conundrums given the relative stability at the Brackley-based team for several years. Although, now that the situation has come up, Wolff has shortlisted a few candidates who can take the wheel besides George Russell next year.

Speaking with Fox Sports Australia, Wolff commented on how they have Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is part of their young driver stable. However, the Mercedes boss doesn’t want Antonelli to take extra pressure and rush him into F1. He said, “We also don’t wanna drown him, jumping so quickly in an F1 car at 17”.

Thus, Wolff is also thinking about the available experienced drivers who can replace Hamilton. The 52-year-old stated, “Well obviously there is Fernando, who is very exciting, and Carlos, very good. So there’s a few ones”.

The Austrian boss also highlighted that he is not going to rush this decision for Hamilton‘s replacement. He jokingly remarked that he may play the “bride” that is “hard to get”.

View on Website

Now, Hamilton’s loss is a huge deal, as the Briton has been the North star for Mercedes for over a decade. George Russell is more than capable of taking over that lead driver’s role from him. However, depending on who drives beside him, his role may change too.

Fernando Alonso is a natural leader and has become the #1 driver, going into any team. Similarly, Carlos Sainz is no slouch and four years senior to Russell and thus may look to overshadow the Russell as well. Although, Mercedes have a greater goal. So, driver dynamics need to be good and put on the back burner.

Toto Wolff knows luring drivers to come to Mercedes won’t be easy

Mercedes have always been a top team fighting for wins and championships. So, to see them struggle to finish in the points is a rare sight. This situation has become a norm since 2022 and the Silver Arrows are no longer the force they were once.

Thus, Hamilton’s departure and its repercussions won’t be easy to handle for Toto Wolff. Some drivers would want to join Mercedes but even they have ambitions to win and the Brackley team is far from doing so right now.

One such driver is Max Verstappen who is dominating F1 currently with Red Bull. There have been reports linking him to Mercedes amid the internal turmoil at the Austrian outfit. However, Wolff knows that Verstappen won’t take a downward step to Mercedes, come what may.

View on Website

He even stated this when asked if he would want the Dutchman in the Mercedes car for 2025. Wolff said, “He is extraordinary but we will give him a car that’s a handful”. The Austrian boss wants to develop a better car and “be out there and say [to Verstappen], ‘this is a car you can drive, because it’s also going fast'”.

If not Verstappen, Wolff can certainly lure a Sainz or an Alonso, both of whom are desperate to fight for wins and titles. While Alonso’s case has been clear, his fellow Spaniard needs a decent team after his Ferrari departure.

Recently, Sainz’s contingent including his manager and his father Carlos Sainz Sr were spotted chatting with Toto Wolff. The Madrid-born driver is a free agent and is actively looking for a good drive next season. So, Mercedes could be a good landing spot for him, in a straight swap with Hamilton.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 800 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these