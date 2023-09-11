Toto Wolff Slammed for Having “Strange” Behavior, Fellow Team Bosses Unhappy

According to the latest report, Toto Wolff, due to his behavior, has made his fellow F1 bosses unhappy. This has come to light after Business F1 Magazine, as per GP Blog, published a report that said the fellow F1 honchos were everything but happy after the Mercedes boss’ “strange” behavior caught their attention.

Advertisement

Wolff is a humongous character when it comes to F1 in the present scenario. He was the only boss with a billion dollars in his bank account and a co-owner of the Mercedes AMG F1 team. Therefore, his views and statements have huge weight, something which can’t be ignored.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/977214517640798208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the rival bosses alleged that Wolff had been using this place to showcase his strange behavior and change his stance during the important F1 commission meeting.

Rival bosses have instrumental allegations against Wolff

The F1 team bosses are a part of the F1 Commission, which acts as the decision-making body. It is one of the most secretive groups that exists in F1, and Wolff seems to play a strange role here.

Talking about this, a boss who wants to stay anonymous revealed, “He is all smiles and agreement with us and then goes back on it in the meetings. Toto is well regarded by many of us, and his views have weight, but we all find it very strange.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sophwebsterxx/status/1493229879667658752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, he also added, “I am sure this is political grandstanding by Toto as it is in his own interest to come round to his own point of view – as stupid as that sounds.” Nevertheless, Wolff’s recent admission on respect and integrity also showed a drastic contradiction.

Advertisement

Wolff recently claimed that he wants respect over a championship

According to a recent report published by PlanetF1, Toto Wolff claimed that he would never trade a championship for unfair means. For him and his team respect and integrity means the most.

However, this has come to be quite contrasting, given how he claimed to take any means possible to succeed, even if that has to be by paying some extra amount to get to the top.

Overall, Toto Wolff is a shrewd team principal and, most importantly, a clever businessman. Therefore, he would want the best for his team, and for that, he will be more than ready to take the necessary steps.