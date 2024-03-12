mobile app bar

Toto Wolff Wants Max Verstappen at Mercedes but Has Problems to Fix Before

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Toto Wolff Wants Max Verstappen at Mercedes but Has Problems to Fix Before

Credits: Imago

Multiple rumors have linked Max Verstappen away from Red Bull over the last few weeks. According to those rumors, Verstappen’s possible destination is Mercedes, and Toto Wolff will not think twice before signing up the brilliant Dutchman. However, Wolff has a huge problem to solve first, and that needs to be fixed before he can think of landing the reigning world champion at Brackley.

According to Junaid Samodien on X, Wolff said to Pit Debrief when asked about Verstappen’s possible team switch, “I’d love to have him [laughs]. But first, we need to sort out our car.

The W-15 is no match for Red Bull’s mighty RB20 at the moment. Despite making considerable progress during the winter break, the Silver Arrows have a long road ahead. The first two races of the season suggested that they are still miles away from the Austrian team and have quite some issues that need fixing. The W-15 is suffering from pace issues in the high-speed corners. This comes amidst the simulator’s positive data, which is far from real-world performance on track.

Speaking about this, Wolff, who owes a better car to the drivers said to Motorsport, “There is something which we don’t understand. We are quick everywhere else pretty much. We know that we have a smaller rear wing, we’re compensating what we’re losing through the corners. But it’s just at high speed where we’re losing all the lap time.”

If Wolff fancies bringing Verstappen to Brackley to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, improving the car is the only way to go. Given the current scenario, only Verstappen has the marketability and statistical power to match the seven-time world champion.

Can Mercedes and Max Verstappen co-exist?

Only if Mercedes were a bit more serious and Helmut Marko did not intervene, Max Verstappen might have been a Mercedes driver now. However, in the coming years this might be a possibility if the Brackley-based team manages to lure the Dutchman away from Red Bull.

Dominance is never constant in F1. Red Bull dominated the years leading up to turbo-hybrid era, followed by Mercedes dominating the latter. The pedestal belongs to Red Bull again, but after the regulations change again in 2026, Mercedes can reach the top again.

With Mercedes becoming a winning team, Verstappen could very well choose to drive for them. Additionally, behind-the-scenes politics in Red Bull are not helping Verstappen’s motivation. In particular, the move to push Helmut Marko out of the team did not sit well with Verstappen.

Toto Wolff for one, is ready to have Marko on board, so Verstappen could very well follow suit. These moves, however, seem very far-fetched, as Verstappen is currently in the midst of a title defense campaign at Red Bull.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

linkedin-icon

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas

Share this article

Don’t miss these