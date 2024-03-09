Helmut Marko Does Not Rule out Max Verstappen’s Mercedes Move; Contradicts Red Bull Boss’ Contract Claim

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko currently finds himself in the spotlight after he himself confirmed that there is a possibility that the team could suspend him for his alleged involvement in the Christian Horner saga. As the Austrian continues to be investigated, he has explained how a possibility still exists that Max Verstappen could join Mercedes. In the process, Marko contradicted the earlier remarks of Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s CEO for Corporate Projects and Investments.

De Telegraaf‘s Erik van Haren quotes Marko as saying, “That is not an issue at the moment. But fortunately, they (Mercedes) are not much further established in the paddock…I was very grateful for Max’s words and how loyal he is. I was impressed by that. He indeed still has a contract until 2028, but Toto Wolff says that contracts do not mean much in Formula 1.”

Speculations over Verstappen’s potential Red Bull exit began on Friday when the Dutchman commented about the possibility of leaving the side if Marko left the team. The comment came in the backdrop of Marko announcing his absence from the upcoming Australian GP.

Marko, however, refused to comment on whether he will miss the race in Melbourne because of Red Bull’s reported suspension. As per reports, Marko is facing allegations of leaking personal chats between Christian Horner and the female employee, who made allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against the Briton.

Toto Wolff is keen to have Helmut Marko at Mercedes

Toto Wolff is not averse to the idea of bringing his fellow Austrian, Helmut Marko, to Mercedes. The Mercedes boss is well aware of the strong leadership presence that Marko brings to the table, something that Wolff enjoyed with Niki Lauda.

X account @FastestPitStop, citing Motorsport-Total, quoted Wolff as saying, “We’re missing our old mascot anyway. Then we’ll just use Helmut. He’s the right age. He doesn’t have a red cap, but then he’ll join us. If the team loses Helmut, it will certainly be a loss for Red Bull and for the team.”

As Max Verstappen suggested that he is likely to follow in the footsteps of Helmut Marko, Wolff is well aware that he has the possibility of signing both. While the possibility still seems far-fetched, the signing would come at the perfect time. With Lewis Hamilton being Ferrari-bound for the 2025 season, Mercedes is looking for his replacement.

What better alternative would they get if not for the second most successful driver on the grid after the seven-time champion himself? What could make the deal even sweeter is if Verstappen manages to win a fourth consecutive championship this season.