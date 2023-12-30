Red Bull’s Adrian Newey Thinks the Statistically Most Dominant RB19 Isn’t His Best Work – “It’s a Bit Shallow…”

Max Verstappen emerged as the undisputed star in 2023, navigating the circuits with unmatched prowess in the dominating RB19. He won an extraordinary 19 out of the total 22 races. However, behind the scenes, the true architect of this triumph was the brilliant mind of aerodynamic genius Adrian Newey. While the RB19 etched its name into the history books as one of the most statistically dominant cars ever seen, Newey does not consider it his most personally satisfying creation.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with The Race.com, when queried about whether the RB19 stood out as his most gratifying masterpiece, Newey’s response unveiled a subtle complexity. He said, “ I don’t know, really. It’s a bit shallow if you just base it on results. I’ve seen many different eras.”

Advertisement

Certainly, Newey isn’t inclined to label the RB19 as his most satisfying creation solely based on its results. His hesitation stems from his extensive 30-year involvement in the sport, providing him with a broader perspective on dominance and the evolution of Formula 1.

In addition, Newey acknowledges the significant changes in team dynamics and technological advancements over the years. While reflecting on the 1990s, he drew a distinction between that era and the present, emphasizing how technological progress has streamlined the work of engineers.

Moreover, Newey highlights the pioneering nature of the ’90s, particularly citing the active car from 1993 as an example of pushing new technology to its utmost limits. Additionally, he reminisces about his pivotal role in the 1992 season, marking his first involvement in designing a championship-winning car, the Williams FW14B.

If it’s not the supremacy of the RB19, what brings satisfaction to Adrian Newey?

Adrian Newey revealed that towards the end of the ’90s, his move to McLaren was particularly gratifying. It showcased to him that he could contribute to a different team and still achieve noteworthy results.

Moreover, Newey emphasized the significance of the first championship Red Bull won in 2010, especially after coming close in the previous year, 2009. He noted that in 2010, the Red Bull car likely enjoyed a performance advantage similar to the one witnessed in the current year.

Advertisement

However, the crucial difference lay in the reliability aspect. Back then, the team faced several struggles with reliability and could not manage consistent results.

Expanding on this Newey said, “The biggest thing is the change in technology and regulations. The ‘90s, at the time those rules seemed very restrictive but were incredibly open compared to now. But we didn’t have the size of team.”

Subsequently, Newey highlighted that what held even greater significance was Red Bull’s lack of advanced simulation tools, which are now pivotal in providing a higher level of understanding. Delving deeper into this aspect, he clarified that the simulation tools for vehicle dynamics and race engineering were considerably basic, leaning heavily on instinct rather than advanced tools.

In a nutshell, Red Bull’s continued dominance in 2023, despite a 10% wind tunnel time penalty, is solely credited to Newey’s exceptional expertise. His precise interpretation of regulations and meticulous RB19 design were pivotal.