Etching his legacy in F1 and enjoying the fruits of his labor, Lewis Hamilton had an incredible journey from modest beginnings to becoming the sport’s biggest name. Fighting many financial obstacles along the way, Hamilton’s revealed to Style Magazine that his school days were marked by a simple $18 watch on his wrist. Today, he is reaching new heights in his watch collection odyssey, collaborating with IWC to craft a new timepiece.

IWC Schaffhausen, known for its craftsmanship and timeless designs, has teamed up with the seven-time-champ to unveil a remarkable new watch. Combining high-end watchmaking with the aesthetics of motorsport, the $169,000 “Portugieser Tourbillon Retrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton” is a unique sight to behold.

The limited-edition timepiece has Lewis Hamilton written all over it. Produced in a highly exclusive run of just 44 pieces, a nod to the number on his Mercedes F1 chassis, the watch’s eye-catching pattern, bold color and diamond studded bling, bling, bling is trademark Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton reveals humble beginnings to watch collection

Hamilton has always appreciated a good watch. Almost never caught with a bare wrist, his passion for watches are a direct reflection of his eccentric style. Thus, making full use of his $2,000,000 a year IWC partnership, Hamilton took matters into his own hands to design his next favorite watch.

This obsession is rather relatable, and it all started with an unforgettable first. In his younger days, like most, Hamilton started his watch collection journey with a Mickey Mouse watch. But the obsession had seeded itself when he saved 15 pounds [USD $18], to buy himself a watch he deemed “truly elegant”.

Speaking to the Italian fashion website, Hamilton reminisced, “When I was still a kid I remember buying a 15 pound watch but with a faux leather strap.”

Even then, Hamilton was born to stand out. A reflection of the man he is today, Hamilton refused to do what everyone else did. And so, he carved his own trends. “I wanted my friends to be able to see how beautiful it was. Everyone with their plastic Casio and I, on the other hand, was like I was saying ‘I’m an adult’.”

Leaving his Mickey Mouse days behind, Hamilton is one of the most fashionable men in the sports world. What remained constant has been Hamilton’s bold style and clearly, his enduring love for watches.

Hamilton talks about his $169,000 watch

Talking about the latest addition to his watch collection, it is a special one for Hamilton. Despite it not being the first watch with his name tied to it, the process this time around was different. “when we first made a Tourbillon watch it was more simply about putting my name on it. I couldn’t take part in the creative process at the time. I proposed changes and details, but there was no way to do anything.”

For the second collaboration, Hamilton was more involved. And it was a special experience. Hamilton was the first 1 driver to orchestrate the making of the watch, “I felt that the whole process that was born was not done with anyone, or at least with any Formula 1 driver. For them it was like jumping, without knowing how it would go with me.”

And now, the beautiful new Portugieser Tourbillon. Sure about his decision from the start, Hamilton already envisioned what his version would look like. “Obviously I did it in platinum. Now when I have to go to big events, I know I have the perfect watch to take with me.”