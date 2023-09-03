Two Years Before Moving to Monaco, Lando Norris Claimed He Would Need $37,700,000 Before Finding Home There

Lando Norris moved from Great Britain to Monaco in 2021 to live in the principality like several other F1 drivers. Norris, who made his F1 debut in 2019, decided to leave the UK two years later. However, in 2019 itself, Norris made it clear that he would have to have $37,700,000 in his bank account before he could finally shift to Monaco, as per Lando Norris’ biography by Ben Hunt.

Monaco is one of the most expensive places in the world to live in. Since it is a tax-free country, it is a haven for many billionaires and millionaires from all around the world. Hence, they decide to invest in properties in Monaco.

It isn’t easy for someone to come out of nowhere and start living in Monaco just to avoid taxes. Thus, after Norris began earning a significant amount of money, he moved to Monaco However, the McLaren driver still needs to earn a lot more money, before he can dream of living the “ideal” Monaco lifestyle he spoke about.

Lando Norris on his Monaco lifestyle estimate from 2019

During an interview back in 2019, Norris was asked about his thoughts on moving to Monaco. Talking about this, he mentioned that even if he was interested in moving to the Principality, he would have to have enough money in his bank account.

Talking about this, he said, “I’m far from earning $37.7 million a year now. But I doubt other drivers would move here [in Monaco] unless it saved him enough money. I think that’s pretty much the bugger talking point about it all.”

Even though Lando Norris made his move to Charles Leclerc’s home country two years go, he is still far from making that much amount of money in a single year.

How much does Norris earn now?

According to GP fans, Lando Norris earns $20 million from his driver contract at McLaren. He got a promotion in the team which will see him tied to the Woking-based outfit until at least the 2025 season.

The British driver is the fifth highest-paid driver in F1 currently and began to make quite a fortune for himself. Even though he is earning $20 million a year, he will need to make at least twice of that to afford the Monaco lifestyle, which he predicted back in 2019.

Nevertheless, the McLaren driver is happily living in Monaco at the moment. Whenever he is away from F1 and isn’t needed in Woking, Norris spends time in Monaco, usually in front of his gaming set up.