Unaired “Karma” Clash Between Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg Escalates Into Off-Track Tensions at Belgian GP

Fernando Alonso has had a disastrous 42nd birthday weekend so far at the Belgian Grand Prix. At first, he only managed to qualify ninth for the main race on Friday before failing to qualify for SQ2 during the sprint shootout on Saturday. If he thought that his weekend would get any better post that, it only seems to have worsened. This is because, during the sprint race, he not only retired from the race but also had an edgy moment with Nico Hulkenberg. The German was far from happy with the 42-year-old due to an incident that took place near the pit lane as he voiced his frustrations in his post-race interview.

Hulkenberg explained how “karma” cost Alonso during the sprint race after he blocked him previously. The Haas driver was referencing a moment when he needed to take avoiding action at the exit of the pit lane after the 42-year-old pushed him wide.

As a result of the incident, the stewards summoned both drivers and gave Alonso only a formal warning. While Alonso accepted the blame for the incident, Hulkenberg was far from happy.

Nico Hulkenberg slams Fernando Alonso after a nervy pit lane moment

It has been a horrible weekend for Nico Hulkenberg so far as he will now once again start the Belgian Grand Prix main race last on Sunday, having started the sprint in the same position. As his struggles continue this weekend, the incident with Fernando Alonso only resulted in his frustrations getting higher.

Speaking to the media after the incident, he said (as quoted by nl.motorsport.com), “He just enjoyed my turbulence and pushed me off the track quite aggressively in turn two. I think karma got him back“. Hulkenberg believes that “karma” got Alonso back as the Spaniard crashed into the walls soon after and ended his race in the process.

As for the Aston Martin driver, he accepted the entire blame for the incident and explained how this was just another bad moment in what has been a disastrous weekend so far. Speaking of the incident, the 42-year-old said that he was very close to Hulkenberg while exiting the pits and it was at that moment when he lost downforce.

As a result, Alonso believes he lost control of the car and just could not find the grip to stay away from Hulkenberg. However, unfortunately for the two-time world champion, this was one of the many moments that has not gone his way this weekend, one in which he celebrates his 42nd birthday.

Alonso had a painful 42nd birthday

Fernando Alonso had an awful 42nd birthday on Saturday as nothing seemed to go his way. First, he was knocked during the sprint shootout in SQ2 due to a mistake his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll made. Alonso was on a flying lap during SQ2, a time at which Stroll crashed into the walls and brought out a red flag.

As a result, the Spaniard failed to register a lap time during the session and only managed to qualify 15th. Soon after the session concluded, Alonso voiced his frustrations in his interview by stating that he has no expectations for the sprint race after qualifying.

However, little did he expect that he will suffer a crash during the sprint that will result in him having a DNF to his name. Hence, following such a disappointing weekend so far, he will now hope to recover some lost ground during the main race, one in which he starts ninth.