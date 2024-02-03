Uncle Ralf Backs “Good Driver” Mick Schumacher as He Expects Mercedes to Replace Him With Ferrari Bound Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s pending move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has set off a butterfly effect. While Carlos Sainz needs to find a team that needs a driver, Mercedes is in search of Hamilton’s replacement. One name among suitable candidates is their reserve driver, Mick Schumacher. His uncle and former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher, has backed him, urging team principal Toto Wolff to shift his gaze.

Speaking with Sky Germany recently, Ralf said, “He (Mick Schumacher) would be a good driver alongside [George] Russell to grow for the future. I am quite sure of that. Now Toto needs to have the same opinion, but until now, I have only heard good things about Mick.”

Mick fell out of favor with Haas at the end of the 2022 season. As a result, the German driver failed to find a seat in F1 in 2023.

That was when Toto Wolff offered him the reserve driver’s role, citing old relations with his father, Michael Schumacher. Mick will continue as the team’s reserve driver in 2024 while also competing in the upcoming 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

But before this racing season commences, the next year has already thrown an opportunity his way. Two years away from Formula 1 won’t do him any favors, though. Given the high standards Mercedes has set with its driver selection, it would be surprising if they signed a driver who hasn’t raced in the championship for two years.

Add to that the acclimatization period, the odds seem to be tipping against the 24-year-old. One, however, cannot rule out any possibility at this stage. At least this is what this sport has taught us in the last five days.

The competition Mick Schumacher is pipped against for Lewis Hamilton’s seat

There is an elaborate list of suitable replacements for Lewis Hamilton that experts are speculating over. Among those is Alex Albon. The Williams driver once again proved his worth with a number of phenomenal drives throughout the 2023 season.

Albon scored 27 out of Williams’ 28 points which saw them take the seventh position in the constructors’ standings. Another name getting a mention among the experts is Kimi Antonelli. The 17-year-old young Mercedes driver will race for Prema in Formula 2 in the upcoming season.

Kimi holds an impressive track record in the junior categories that earned him a pass over Formula 3. Kimi will turn 18 before the 2025 season begins. However, it is unlikely that Mercedes will sign such an inexperienced driver.

Missing out on an F1 seat in 2024 will certainly pain Mick Schumacher now more than ever. The ex-Haas driver was in the run to replace under-firing Logan Sargeant. Williams, however, decided to keep the American for another year. Surely Mick would have had a better chance to get the Mercedes seat in 2025 if he was driving for Williams in 2024.

The speculation saga over the Mercedes seat will continue to be a hot topic for many days to come now. A year in F1 can change a lot of dynamics. Carlos Sainz, who many believe will sign for Audi in 2026, might just join the Silver Arrows in 2025. Or who knows, Fernando Alonso is another name doing the rounds.