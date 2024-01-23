Underwhelming Soccer Skills Headline Charles Leclerc’s Bold Outing in Front of His Home Crowd

Charles Leclerc may be one of the most talented F1 drivers in the world, but the same cannot be said about other sports. Earlier in the midst of the F1 break, he tried his hands at basketball and failed. Now, he tried the same with soccer and not unexpectedly, he failed again.

Leclerc took part in the Fight AIDS Cup in Monaco, held in his home country of Monaco. The match was played at the Stade Louis II between the Barbagiuans and Cirque FC, with Leclerc representing the former. The match ended 3-2 in favor of Cirque and it is safe to say that Leclerc did not impress.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco has led the fight against HIV/AIDS for a long time now, and has sponsored his charity game that takes place annually. As per Scuderia Fans, she said:

“We constantly need to make people understand that they are not immune. With the evolution of research, treatments, and testing, the means to eradicate the spread of the epidemic are available. We must encourage people to do what is necessary.”

Leclerc was arguably the biggest star on the pitch, but it surely wasn’t because of his soccer skills.

Charles Leclerc at the AIDS charity cup

This was the fourth edition of the Fight AIDS Cup, and not the first time Leclerc took part in the event. Previously too, he had some embarassing moments, such as the time he fell head first into the ground.

Videos and pictures of Leclerc warming up before the game went viral all over X. Fans did not seem to care about his underwhelming skills. They were just excited to see their favorite driver take to the pitch and enjoy his time.

Soccer highlights did not take over the headlines after Leclerc’s showing at Stade Louis II. Instead, other heart-warming and goofy moments were the talk of the town. One video of Leclerc’s went viral in particular. The Ferrari driver was seen holding a small baby in his arms after the game. It was an adorable moment that sent fans into a frenzy, with many users all over X going gaga over it.

Currently, Leclerc and other drivers are just days away from getting back to their respective factories, preparing for the new F1 season. The teams expect them to be back in top physical condition. Surely, playing soccer in his off-time will help Leclerc’s cause.