Unique Contract Clauses Had Max Verstappen Receiving Special Treatment Since Day 1: “Doing Red Bull a Favor by Lending Max to Them”

In the competitive world of Formula 1, the acquisition of talent is a strategic process, often shaped by behind-the-scenes negotiations. One such fascinating episode unfolded when two top teams found themselves locked in a battle to secure the services of the highly talented Max Verstappen. The key players in this drama were Helmut Marko, associated with Red Bull, and Niki Lauda, who had connections with Mercedes. Fortunately, for Verstappen things turned out in his favor due to this competition.

Remarkably, both Marko and Lauda had some independence from corporate constraints but significantly influenced critical decisions within their respective teams. Their roles as key decision-makers played a crucial role in the pursuit of Max Verstappen.

According to revelations in Mark Hughes’ biography on Max Verstappen, Christian Horner shared the tale of the strategic decision-making process involved in bringing the Dutchman into the Red Bull fold. The 50-year-old said, “There was a tug of love with Mercedes to get him and part of that was this competition between the two Austrian old boys.”

Nevertheless while adding further Horner said, “There was a junction within Max’s agreement, By switching him with Daniil Kvyat we extended Max’s agreement with us. We could do that because the two teams were under common ownership.”

In addition, according to Hughes’ storytelling in the biography, Max Verstappen’s father and manager exhibited adept maneuvering by using Mercedes as leverage to secure a spot for him in the 2015 F1 season with Toro Rosso.

This strategic move set Verstappen apart, as none of the other Red Bull junior drivers were able to secure a similar opportunity. As exemplified in the case of Daniel Ricciardo who having been under Red Bull‘s guidance since 2006 debuted in F1 in 2011 and was contractually committed until 2018.

Throughout this period, he faced the unyielding standards of the sport, where any performance lapse could’ve resulted in his dismissal. In summary, Hughes highlights that Verstappen’s initial Red Bull contract appeared to be a “favor” from his father Jos and manager Raymond. It included an immediate F1 seat in 2015, along with exit options if not promoted by a specific date.

How long is Max Verstappen staying committed to Red Bull?

Since joining Red Bull in 2016, Max Verstappen has been a pivotal force in the team’s achievements. However prior to these triumphs in the last 3 years, Red Bull had already extended the three-time champion’s contract until 2028 at $55 million annually. This amount also matches Verstappen’s earnings with Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen visibly delighted with the substantial long-term deal, expressed his joy in committing to the team for life. This new agreement, combined with his existing contract originally set to conclude in 2023, ensures Verstappen’s commitment to the team until he turns 30.

Considering that, in an early interview with ESPN, the 26-year-old acknowledged this aspect. He said, “I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision.”

Nevertheless, Verstappen isn’t the sole one expressing happiness about being part of the team. Observers noted that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also implied that Verstappen would continue to be an integral part of the team moving forward.

He stated how signing the Dutch champ was pivotal for Red Bull to keep the best driver of the grid with them. Horner also cited that with the Red Bull Powertrains division going indigenous on their engines, Verstappen’s stay on the team is going to bolster RBR for the 2026 regulations.