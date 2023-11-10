“F*cking Love Island or Golf Bro?!”: Cringey Netflix Cup Promo Ft Lando Norris Has His Best Bud Screaming in Agony

Several F1 drivers including Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Lando Norris are set to join forces with professional golfers for an exhilarating prelude to the upcoming Las Vegas GP weekend. Netflix has officially unveiled the dynamic pairing that will showcase their skills at the Wynn Golf Club in Vegas next week. However, it’s the promotional video for the event that has caught everyone’s attention.

In a bid to inject creativity, the video features the golfers and F1 drivers engaging in playful banter with their audience, using cheesy pickup lines infested with puns related to their sport. Norris got off easy: “I’m ruthless on the track, but romantic on the green,” he stated, clearly holding back laughter. But the others? It only got worse.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Czbbw5Jsh3v/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Max Fewtrell, Norris’ karting bud and Quadrant co-creator, stumbled upon this video and struggled to keep his eyes open. With his hands on his head, Fewtrell had to pause to say: “Ha? What was that?!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lqndof1/status/1722910292449927241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shocked at what he was witnessing, Fewtrell added, “F*cking Love Island or golf, bro?!” Forcing himself to watch it again, like a car crash you can’t help but look at, Fewtrell endured Sainz saying, “I could be your chili pepper” Gasly saying, “The only thing activated right now is my heart” but he drew the line with Alex Albon. “Ah, the wink… Alex!”

Lando Norris and crew take golfing hobbies to the next level

For the revolutionary golf match marking Netflix’s first live-stream event, Lando Norris is teaming up with the accomplished American golfer, Rickie Fowler. Fowler boasts an impressive record of 10 professional wins, reaching a pinnacle of fourth place in the world ranking in 2016.

Expressing his excitement for the event, Norris said, “I watched all of the guys and Rickie is kind of a bit more back on form lately, compared to where he was at the beginning of the year and last couple of years. I’m excited. It’s going to be the first live event for Netflix, which is a cool thing to be part of. Nice course and everything.”

Sainz will play alongside former world number one, Justin Thomas, who spent five weeks at the top of the rankings in 2018. Gasly is teamed up with Collin Morikawa who is currently 12th in the world rankings. The final pairing is Albon and Max Homa- who is eighth in the world with eight professional wins to his name.

So, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming week with the interesting fusion of the best of two worlds. The anticipation is palpable, with each pairing bringing a unique blend of talent and experience to the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. But who will have the winning chemistry? Only time will tell.