US Is the Second Largest Market of Max Verstappen’s Merch, Claims the CEO of Verstappen.com

Max Verstappen has gathered a huge fan base across the world due to his continued dominance on the race track. Verstappen.com’s CEO, Nico de Jong, has recently revealed in an interview with Formule1 magazine that the US is the second-largest market for Verstappen’s merchandise even though they have not spent “a lot of energy” into marketing their products to the American audience.

De Jong has interestingly made such remarks even though many F1 fans have often blamed the three-time champion for making the sport boring. De Jong stated how they have a team of 35 specialists who work day and night for marketing Max Verstappen. Yet, De Jong also mentioned how they don’t have to take as much effort to market him internationally as his name and performance do the trick.

He said, “We have traditionally been strong in the Netherlands, but we now also see that we are gaining more and more traction internationally, even though we have not yet put a lot of energy into this. So there are enormous opportunities there. The American market is already our second largest market in terms of sales.”

Currently, the Verstappen.com website is available in Dutch and English, hence serving both native and global audiences. However, de Jong also hinted that they wish to expand in Germany, too.

Verstappen.com mirrors Max Verstappen’s personality

Verstappen.com’s approach mirrors Max Verstappen’s approach on and off the track in many ways. De Jong explained the same by stating, “Everything stands or falls with Max, of course. There is no strategy involved. Authenticity is the most important thing. Max is who he is and he does what he does. We follow suit.”

However, it is important to note that Verstappen.com has a lot more to offer than just the Dutchman’s merchandise. It also has ticket booking options for some races like the Dutch GP, Belgian GP, Hungarian GP, and the Vegas GP.

Moreover, it also has a spin-off in Verstappen.com Racing. The Dutchman co-founded the same in collaboration with Red Bull in 2022.

Since Verstappen is passionate about any kind of racing, even Verstappen.com Racing brings all other racing series like GT3, F1, Rallying, and Virtual racing under one umbrella. Verstappen aims to integrate teams from these different series to bring the virtual and real racing world closer.