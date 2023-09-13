After Achieving ‘Peace’ Post Tensed Years at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas Reveals Next Career Target with Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas recently opened up about his days with Alfa Romeo and said he is feeling his best on the team. With that, he also revealed, as per SpeedCafe, his target for the rest of the season as he is about to complete his second season with them.

Advertisement

Bottas arrived at the Swiss team from Mercedes in 2022. In doing so, he made way for George Russell. In his 18 months with the team, the Finnish driver performed decently. However, the liberty in the team is what made him feel his 100 percent.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValtteriBottas/status/1701332262136988135?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

When asked about why he has a sense of fulfillment at Alfa Romeo, the former Mercedes star said that he gets to do whatever he likes and there is no experiment regarding his role.

Happy Bottas revealed his next target with Alfa Romeo

Even though Bottas does not have ample Q3 appearances or podiums at Alfa Romeo, something he had in plenty with Mercedes, he is still happy with the Hinwil-based team.

Talking about this, he said, “They let me play around a bit more, and they respect that if that’s what I want to do, and if it’s good for me, then go on.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValtteriBottas/status/1698085094261391373?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, he revealed his goal, “Of course, we want to finish well with Alfa, and we are going to be pushing until the end of the year. Now the goal is to secure what is possible this year, and we believe that the top seven in the constructors’ is a realistic target.”

Advertisement

Is Bottas’ target achievable?

As Valtteri Bottas revealed his target, they had to pull up their socks before it went out of hand. Currently, Alfa Romeo is in P9 with 10 points, 11 points adrift of P7 in the Constructors’ championship.

The brilliant Alex Albon and Williams occupy P7 with 21 points after 14 rounds. It would need enormous improvements from Bottas and Alfa Romeo to overcome that.

Furthermore, they will also have stiff resistance from Haas, who are also eyeing for an improvement. Therefore, only time will tell if the Finnish driver will be able to reach his target.