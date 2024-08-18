“Very Few People Get Along With Jos”: Verstappens Blamed as Carlos Sainz Snubs Red Bull for Williams

Last month, Williams announced the signing of Carlos Sainz on a multi-year deal amid rumors of a possible return to the Red Bull family for the #55 driver. While many factors were at play for Sainz to choose Williams over Red Bull, F1 Focus podcast host MW Welman believes that the animosity between Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Sr. played a huge role in the decision.

The hosts discussed the relationship between the two families, especially between the two fathers. Hendrik Verwoerd chipped in with a flashback to Max Verstappen’s junior racing career and how the paddock did not like Jos’ overbearing presence.

Verwoerd explained, “There are a very few people that get along with Jos, especially in the racing world. What I have seen from even when Max was racing in the junior categories and in go-karts, they were not very popular because of the strong position that Jos the father [had].”

BREAKING: Carlos Sainz to join Williams in 2025, on a multi-year deal!#F1 pic.twitter.com/tlmWWICxcf — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) July 29, 2024

The hosts also discussed the duo’s personalities. Both Verstappen Sr. and Sainz Sr. are very involved in their sons’ careers. However, while the latter tends to work in the background, the former is a more hands-on individual – trying to influence each and every decision made within the team his son races with.

Even in the F1 paddock, the duo are seen in very different lights. Jos has always been seen as the #1 driver’s coach and guru. On the other hand, Sainz Sr. has ensured that his stature in the sport gets his son the best opportunities – and leaves the racing bit to the #55 driver and his team.

Sainz jr transitions into a team leader for the first time in his career

In the past, Sainz jr has been very open about the relationship he shares with his father. The 29-year-old expressed his gratitude for having someone who could not only guide his racing career but also take up the mantle of being his manager.

As things stand, Sainz jr’s move to Williams could open up a host of opportunities for the Spaniard. In Williams, he finds a rebuild job – a team with a rich history in the sport but limited resources at present. If he is able to turn the team’s fortunes around, he will solidify his legacy as one of the greatest drivers in the sport.