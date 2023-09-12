Veteran F1 Editor Believes Felipe Massa Should Learn From Nigel Mansell Amidst His $13,000,000 Lawsuit Against FIA

Felipe Massa has been a hot topic within the F1 community following his lawsuit. The Brazilian seeks a minimum of $13,000,000 in compensation from the FIA over “Reputational Damages” after the antics of the 2008 season that saw him lose out on the Driver’s championship by a single point. Following the same, Tom Rubython claims Massa should take inspiration from Nigel Mansell, who, according to the F1 editor, lost several F1 titles during his career.

Advertisement

The 2008 Singapore GP saw one of F1’s biggest scandals in history. Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed into the wall on Turn 17 of the track, which was later found out to be a deliberate move by Renault so Fernando Alonso could win the race. In the aftermath of the crash, Massa finished P13 while Hamilton finished P3, meaning the Briton overtook the Brazilian in the driver’s standings and would go on to pick up the title. Massa asserts it was this incident that cost him the title and now seeks compensation.

However, Rubython believes every sport has unlucky athletes, and in this case, it was Massa. He further claims rather than doing what he’s currently doing, Massa should take a lesson from Mansell’s career.

Advertisement

Felipe Massa should take inspiration from Nigel Mansell- Tom Rubython

Writing about Massa’s actions, Rubython says teams and athletes lose out on World Championships for all sorts of reasons. He cited the example of Mansell’s career and claimed he should have won the driver’s title for nine straight years but ended up winning just one title in his career. He added Massa should instead be thankful for a wonderful career in F1.

“In the real world, he only won once in 1992. He lost on 1986 and 1987 to plain and simple bad luck. In 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1991 due to the stupidity of Frank Williams and Patrick Head upsetting Honda. 1992 he won and then lost 1993 and 1994 due to more crass stupidity from Frank and Patrick.” “Unfortunately, Massa has to suck it up and say thank you for an otherwise wonderful career.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClarkeF1Racing/status/1701288717904912474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While many sources across the F1 world, including Rubython’s journal, advise Massa to drop the lawsuit and stop ruining his legacy, the Brazilian and his entourage choose to pursue the same. To try and strengthen their case, the accusers now seek help from the unlikeliest of sources available to them.

Advertisement

Massa’s lawyer hopeful of help from Lewis Hamilton

The biggest beneficiary of the crashgate incident turned out to be not Renault but Lewis Hamilton. The then McLaren driver picked up his first-ever Driver’s Title, beating Massa out by a single point. One of Massa’s lawyers, Bernardo Viano, now hopes the Briton will lend his support to the Brazilian’s cause as he is an honorary citizen of Brazil and an important ambassador of the sport.

The Briton, however, has chosen to stay as far away from the legal battle as possible by stating he doesn’t remember much about the 2008 season. Speaking to the media, Hamilton said he has a “really bad memory” and doesn’t remember a lot. The 7-time world champion added he only focuses on the present and is invested in trying to help his team get back to winning ways.

Rubython believes there is still time for Massa to drop the case and save however much legacy he has left. The British writer firmly believes the lawsuit is a lost case and Massa has no chance of emerging as a winner after the possible trial.