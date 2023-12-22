Video Captures Kelly Piquet Narrowly Escaping Marriage Blessings While Max Verstappen Looks On With Baited Breath

As the season break continues, Max Verstappen is busy fulfilling his household duties and spending time with his partner, Kelly Piquet. The three-time world champion recently traveled to Brazil to attend Piquet’s brother’s wedding. There, Verstappen seemed like the perfect ‘family man,’ as was evident in the various photos taken of him alongside Piquet and her daughter, Penelope.

While the Dutchman seemingly enjoyed the majority of his time during the celebrations, there was a phase when things got tense for him. Per a video clip uploaded on X by user Conni, a marriage tradition of the bride throwing the bouquet toward their unmarried friends had Verstappen slightly sweating.

Right before the bouquet toss, Piquet and Verstappen shared a quick look at each other, and once they turned their faces away, it was clear who wanted what. Watching along with his heart in his mouth, Verstappen saw the bouquet fly right over his partner’s head. It went into the arms of someone standing behind her.

Piquet made a sly attempt at catching the bouquet mid-air but failed to do so as the Dutchman anxiously watched along. While Verstappen insisted that he wants to get married eventually, he did make it clear that he’ll do it spontaneously instead of following a “timetable.”

Max Verstappen insists of going with the flow when it comes to his marriage

Less than two weeks ago, an interviewer asked Verstappen about his marriage plans and if landed on a date for proposing to Kelly Piquet. However, the Red Bull driver dodged giving a solid reply to the question. He stated that he was happy in the current stage of his relationship with Piquet.

“Marry? I? Now you have publicly pressured me to give a date! (Laughs.) I don’t know, time will tell.”

The 26-year-old added that he did not have a timetable for when he’ll get on his knees. He asserted that he will do so spontaneously. Given he might soon step away from F1 to pursue other racing ventures, Verstappen might decide to take the next step in his relationship during that window.

In a relationship since 2020, Verstappen isn’t out of sync with the idea of marrying Piquet. Given the significance of her presence in his career, especially since 2021, Verstappen earlier claimed that he wants to start a family with Piquet and also have children of his own someday. All three of Verstappen’s world titles came after Piquet and her daughter stepped into his life, further highlighting the significance of family’s presence in the Dutchman’s life.