Viral Moment Not Only Haunts Charles Leclerc But Has Him Considering a Doctor’s Visit

Earlier this year, Charles Leclerc became the subject of a famous meme, owing to a kid in Saudi Arabia repeatedly shouting his name, trying to get the Monegasque’s attention. Leclerc saw the video later, and after seeing jokes taking over the internet, the Ferrari driver finally addressed the viral video, expressing his shock at how he didn’t hear the kid.

Leclerc admitted that he feels nice about the support he received from the child in Jeddah. However, he regrets not being able to hear him call out his name. In an interview, the Monegasque said,

“Looking at the video I was like, ‘How? I’m deaf, it’s impossible not to hear that.”

The child was shouting Leclerc’s name at the top of his lungs until his voice gave out and it didn’t take a lot of time for the clip to become viral within the F1 community.

Celebrities like Camila Cabello also joined in on the shenanigans, reenacting the video in different locations within the paddock during the Miami GP earlier this month. Cabello was lucky, unlike the child in Saudi Arabia, as she was able to meet Leclerc in person.

For the ones (including the kid in Jeddah) who couldn’t meet him, Leclerc remains eternally grateful to them as well.

Charles Leclerc sent his fans a special message after an iconic Monaco GP win

After years of heartbreak, Charles Leclerc finally emerged victorious in his home Grand Prix last Sunday. Standing on the top step of the podium, he was overcome with emotions and thanked his fans on social media for all the support during his low moments.

Leclerc was also thinking about his father, and the rest of his family during the closing stages of the race. He knew he created history, becoming the first Monegasque driver to win the Monaco GP in F1 history.

The 26-year-old couldn’t have hoped for a better weekend overall. He looked to be on top from the very get-go, topped FP2, got the pole position on Saturday, and comfortably won on Sunday. Now, he will be banking on Ferrari’s upgrades to make winning a more regular habit.

