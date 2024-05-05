Camila Cabello’s Inner Charles Leclerc Fangirl Pops Out at Miami GP

Camila Cabello stole the spotlight on Saturday, the second day of the Miami GP weekend, by indulging in a famous meme involving Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. Cabello took to her TikTok account to post a video of herself shouting the Monegasque’s name, and it quickly became viral.

In Saudi Arabia earlier this year, a video emerged in which a child could be heard screaming Leclerc’s name out loud. The child was desperately trying to get the Ferrari driver’s attention as he was partaking in the parade ahead of the race. The child’s efforts went in vain as Leclerc couldn’t hear him. The video, however, turned into a meme soon, and it even reached Leclerc, who thanked the unknown fan on his socials.

Cabello emulated this on TikTok by using the same audio. She mouthed Leclerc’s name at different locations over the paddock, with the child’s voice replacing hers.

She also did the same inside the Ferrari garage while wearing the team’s headset, which shows that she didn’t have to work as hard as the child from Saudi Arabia to get Leclerc’s attention.

However, her support for the 26-year-old worked wonders on Saturday. Leclerc started the day with a P2 finish in the Sprint race and followed it with a brilliant Qualifying session, where he finished second.

Camila Cabello’s F1 activities involving Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

On Saturday, Cabello was all about Charles Leclerc. But just a day before, she arrived at the paddock showing her support for seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton launched his Interstellar collection on +44 earlier this week. Cabello wore a $250 bomber jacket labeled on the website as ‘Constellation Reversible MA-1 Alpha Bomber’.

Other videos of the 27-year-old having fun around the Miami GP paddock also circulated online. But she wasn’t the only celebrity in the International Autodrome.

Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran, and Zinedine Zidane were all present at the trackside to witness Saturday’s action. With the Grand Prix set to occur on Sunday, the same stars (and potentially even more) are expected to grace the paddock.