“Volkswagen are going to do something with Red Bull on the Porsche front” – McLaren boss Zak Brown coy on speculation linking them to Audi

“Volkswagen are going to do something with Red Bull on the Porsche front” – McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has confirmed reports that the British team is in talks with the German giants for a possible collaboration this decade.

Oliver Hoffmann, Audi’s chief development officer, recently spoke well of the FIA and how it is helping Formula 1 one of the most-sought sporting entities globally.

“The FIA have made some good decisions regarding the future of Formula 1 and last season was also very interesting.

“But now we are focusing on the Dakar and Le Mans for the time being.”

Despite this, it is no secret that Audi’s parent Volkswagen is in discussions with F1 to enter the sport in the years to come. Audi and Porsche are the two brands being considered; the latter having felt its presence felt on the track last century.

McLaren clear their stance on Volkswagen alliance

Zak Brown has spoken on the reports linking them to a deal with Audi, confirming they are in touch with VW, but that a deal is not finalized yet.

McLaren is happy with their return with Mercedes, and are set to release their 2022 challenger on the 20th of February.

Additionally, he has given weight to reports that Red Bull and Porsche are looking at a possible collaboration, with Honda out of the picture for the next few years, at least.

“I am hearing they [Volkswagen] are going to do something with Red Bull on the Porsche front.

“I think they’ve spoken with a handful of people on the grid and as you would imagine we have had conversations but in the short term and medium term we’re very happy where we are.

“I think that’s not been definitively decided and if they do [enter], we have a contract (with Mercedes) through this term.

“Naturally we’re going to evaluate where we are and who’s in the sport and take a decision on what we’re going to do in 2026 in due course.”

