“Was Really Blown by Lewis Hamilton”: Red Bull Worried About Mercedes Secret Sauce Working Against Max Verstappen

The Brazilian Grand Prix has served as an illustration of Mercedes’ remarkable abilities, as evidenced by Hamilton’s incredible comeback in 2021 and George Russell’s spectacular run in 2022. The circuit has consistently delighted the Mercedes camp. Now, as the race approaches again this year, Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko has voiced some worries, mostly about the threats Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have made over the previous two years.

Advertisement

In 2021, following a terrible collision with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton won a stunning race at the Interlagos circuit. The British driver made an incredible turnaround to win after starting from 10th on the grid. Interestingly, the next year, his teammate George Russell won a historic race for his team in an inferior W-13. Amid the treacherous wet weather, Russell proved his mettle and ended Mercedes’ winless run.

Advertisement

Silver Arrows have beaten their competitors time and time again despite the uncertain nature of the Interlagos course. However, in light of Verstappen and Hamilton’s prior encounters at the circuit, RB taskmaster Helmut Marko was a little anxious about what was ahead for the Dutchman. Despite Verstappen’s current dominance, the 80-year-old feels that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have given the 26-year-old a difficult time at the Sao Paulo circuit.

As per Krone. the RB taskmaster was posed with a query, ” You don’t like to think back to the last two years, when Mercedes was able to show off in São Paulo.” To which Marko responded, ” That’s right, in 2021 Verstappen was really blown away by Hamilton. And last year there was also the collision between the two during the Russell victory, although you have to admit that our set-up was misjudged. But, as I said, Hamilton is always very strong in Brazil, and Mercedes has shown that they are on the upswing.”

Lewis Hamilton anticipates Brazil will turn out well

Since 2022, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have undoubtedly experienced a decline in performance. Possessing a subpar car the previous year, the team only won one race at the Brazilian Grand Prix with George Russell. However, unfortunately for Lewis Hamilton, it has been two years without winning a single Grand Prix. Even though the Briton has recently shown some decent speed in Austin and Mexico, he was still unable to defeat the formidable Max Verstappen.

Nevertheless, now that the F1 has returned to the Brazilian Circuit, where the team has a winning record, Hamilton seems to make some encouraging comments. While anticipating a stellar performance, the 38-year-old remained nonetheless wise enough to recognize Verstappen’s continued edge.

Advertisement

As per Gaurdian.com, Hamilton said, “ I anticipate Red Bull will blitz it because their car is great. But if that is not the case, I will be ready to take the fight to them, and if it can be anything like Austin and we can get our strategy better, then that would be incredible. I came away empty-handed last season. I don’t plan on that this year.”

With their floor modification in Austin, the Silver Arrows have significantly reduced the distance from Red Bull. Interestingly, according to Hamilton, the team has been receiving messages for this massive recovery. However, the 38-year-old is not excessively focused on the present situation and prefers to plan ahead to the long term to challenge Red Bull next season.