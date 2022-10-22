Why is Sergio Perez called Checo?: $12 million salaried Red Bull star reveals how he got his nickname

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez of Mexico walks on the starting grid before the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Perez has long been called Checo on the paddock, but still, many fans don’t know why he is nicknamed that; The Mexican answers.

The Red Bull superstar Sergio Perez is one of the best drivers on the grid right now. Many even believe he got a stint with a good team very late in his career despite having some impressive skills.

Nevertheless, Perez is among the most adored drivers on the grid. And the majority of F1 fans like to call him by his nickname Checo in admiration.

However, many F1 fans have no idea why he is called that. Though, long ago, Perez revealed why that name called him, which he first received in his country- Mexico.

Sergio Perez reveals why he is named Checo

The Mexican race driver back in 2013 explained why his famous name called him. The reason given by the Red Bull superstar is not as interesting as it was thought.

“It’s not really that complicated or interesting. In Mexico, where I come from, all Sergios are automatically given the nickname ‘Checo’. Sorry, there’s no story behind it!” said Perez, according to the Sun.

Though last year, Christian Horner in Abu Dhabi told Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly what Checo means in Mexico. The Red Bull boss said he learnt that morning that it means “Big d**k” in Perez’s homeland. In response, all three drivers burst out laughing.

I just did a hot lap with Sergio Pérez. He yelled “LOOK INTO MY EYES” every time I stopped looking into his eyes pic.twitter.com/STP93b9Gz9 — Alanis King (@alanisnking) October 20, 2022

Red Bull star eyes runner-up spot for 2022; championship for 2023

This year’s drivers’ championship is over, with Verstappen sealing the title in Japan. Now, Perez is vying for the second spot in the standings with only four races remaining, and the former is just a point above the Monegasque.

Horner has already stated that now Red Bull will focus on getting Perez the runner-up spot in the standings while clinching the constructors’ title win.

But for the future, Perez eyes the title. The Mexican race driver signed a contract extension with Red Bull before the Monaco Grand Prix and would be bagging $12 million a year salary.

With his F1 future secure till the 2024 season end, he now wishes to go for the title against his teammate Verstappen, who would obviously want to extend his title count next year.

