F1

“This victory may trigger something in him”: Former world champion believes Carlos Sainz will become better post first F1 win

"This victory may trigger something in him": Former world champion believes Carlos Sainz will become better post first F1 win
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
“Mike Gminski scored 41/22 on Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and 3 other future HOFs”: When the Blue Devils legend had his legendary moment in the NBA against 86’ Celtics
Next Article
"Dude, it was because of the son-in-law" - Rene Dupree claims four WWE superstars had to get haircuts because of Triple H
F1 Latest News
"This victory may trigger something in him": Former world champion believes Carlos Sainz will become better post first F1 win
“This victory may trigger something in him”: Former world champion believes Carlos Sainz will become better post first F1 win

According to Former F1 World Champion, Jacques Villeneuve, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will propel further…