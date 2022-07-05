“This victory may trigger something in him”: Former world champion believes Carlos Sainz will become better post first F1 win

According to Former F1 World Champion, Jacques Villeneuve, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will propel further with his first Grand Prix win at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz won the first F1 race of his career with Ferrari at the 2022 British Grand Prix. This was the Madrid-born driver’s first win following 149 appearances.

Sainz also grabbed his first pole position at the same weekend ahead of the race. And after a late safety car involvement, Sainz duelled with his teammate Charles Leclerc to regain the lead and claimed his debut victory.

Sainz had signed a new contract extension with the Maranello-based team at the start of the current season. But since then had endured a rough patch where he was forced with consecutive retirements in Australia and Imola.

With his win, he has regained 4th place in the Driver’s standings, 11 points behind teammate Leclerc. 1996 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve believes the recent win could bring out the best in the Spaniard and makes the Championship much more interesting.

“In any case, the championship was the big winner of this race, it has got a bit closer again,” he said. “Who knows, this victory may trigger something in Sainz.

“Will he now start taking poles or winning races more often? I’m really curious about whether championship pressure does anything to him. He is an intelligent and sensible boy with a good car.”

After a streak of 149 race starts, Carlos Sainz managed to step on the top step of the podium after his win in Silverstone. He joins the list as the latest entrant in F1’s list of race winners.

Sainz was considered by fans and critics as the ‘B-driver’ at Ferrari until his recent win. And Villeneuve believes this would boost the confidence of the Spaniard and let him write his own legacy at Ferrari.

“Some buckle under the pressure or take their foot off the pedal. While others get launched and are unstoppable, as happened with Verstappen. One thing is certain, Carlos Sainz is no longer Carlos Sainz’s son. He is Carlos Sainz,” Villeneuve added.

The Spaniard became only the second driver from his country to win an F1 race. The other is the two-time World Champion and current Alpine driver Fernando Alonso.

