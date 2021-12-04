“A new racing movie”– Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt to star in a Hollywood movie

Lewis Hamilton and the Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt are working on a new racing movie which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The untitled project will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Ehren Kruger’s screenwriter. The Hollywood Reporter said that the movie is also the subject of a bidding war between Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Disney.

According to IMDb, Hamilton has previously produced Cars 2, Cars 3 and Zoolander 2. However, he has only appeared in a cameo role so far. The current project might become his first-ever film.

Pitt and Kosinski have long tried to make a racing movie. In 2013, Pitt wanted to make a movie on the book ‘Go Like Hell,’ which had Kosinski attached along with Tom Cruise. That project eventually transformed into ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ with a new actor and director combination.

Hollywood has always maintained a fascination for cars storming down the tracks. Earlier in 1998, there were reports that the Hollywood legend – Sylvester Stallone – was preparing to enter F1.

Lewis Hamilton is relaxed about the title challenge

Meanwhile, the seven-time world champion clearly stated that his 2021 championship battle with Max Verstappen does not stress him.

Recently, the British racing driver drew on his experience in the sport and said that he is sure of himself. He added that he is more confident about himself and is applying himself better on the track than ever before.

He pointed out that the Mercedes and Red Bull are battling unchartered territory. Hamilton said, “No one has ever won eight titles, team or driver, so that’s relatively fresh and new.”

Lewis Hamilton stands eight points behind Max Verstappen with the final two races to go.

