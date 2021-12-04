“I keep changing my mind”- Charles Leclerc shifts to Lewis Hamilton camp ahead of race in Saudi Arabia

Charles Leclerc says he thinks Lewis Hamilton leads to winning the championship fight against the championship in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting for the 2021 championship title, and the challenge has been anything but boring. The tides of the competition have changed with every passing this year.

Still, t is unsure who would win the grand prize. Even Ferrari drover Charles Leclerc is confused about who will take away the trophy this year.

For long, he thought that Verstappen would win the championship after the Dutchman’s win in Mexico and the United States. However, Hamilton’s successive wins in Brazil and Qatar has forced Leclerc to change camps.

These. Guys. ❤️ Thanks for the incredible effort overnight, this beauty is ready for the fight 👊#essereFerrari🔴 #SaudiArabianGP @Charles_Leclerc pic.twitter.com/inZMVaGe6M — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 4, 2021

“I keep changing my mind,” Leclerc said as per Motorsportweek.com. “I was pretty sure Max will get it until Sao Paulo. Then after Brazil I changed a bit my mind. And now I think probably Lewis is on a good run.”

“But it’s true Max has the points advantage which is what matters. So it’s going to be tight but, if anything, maybe Lewis.”

Also read: Charles Leclerc opens up about his relationship with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc thinks F1 is the bigger winner

While F1 has seen such intense competition for the first time in five years, Leclerc thinks F1 is the bigger winner here. The resurgence in the competition has attracted massive viewership too this year.

“I don’t have anything in particular, it’s just very nice to see for the sport,” he added. “Also, I mean for myself I don’t see much of that battle because I’m racing at the same time of them, but it’s nice to see the title fight being so close.”

F1 now heads into the last two races this weekend, with Abu Dhabi set to be the next and final stop after Saudi Arabia. Currently, the two drivers are separated by eight points.

Also read: Carlos Sainz mightily praises his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc while in awe of his qualifying maneuvers