Watch: Sergio Perez Leaves Valet Confused by Turning Up to the Hotel in an F1 Car

Red Bull, known for conducting quirky stunts and activities with their F1 cars, continued the trend in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix. The Milton Keynes-based team aimed to make Sergio Perez’s hotel arrival memorable. To achieve this, Perez surprised everyone by driving in with his F1 car, much to the surprise of the valet on duty.

Perez parked the car in front of the entrance and removed the steering wheel, which, for F1 drivers, serves as a key since their cars lack traditional ones. Amusingly, the Mexican driver handed the wheel to the valet who had no idea what to do with it.

It was a hilarious reaction, but likely scripted because Red Bull has taken part in promotional skits like this previously. The team’s American Instagram account posted this video, with the caption, “Don’t mind us requesting an early check-in”.

All teams, including Red Bull, are gearing up for the upcoming Las Vegas GP, with FP1 scheduled to begin on November 21. This race weekend in Sin City stands out for two reasons: it’s a night race, and the main event will take place on Saturday night instead of the usual Sunday.

Last year, the inaugural outing also took place fairly late by F1 standards, with the lights going out for the Grand Prix at 10 PM. At this time of the year, the weather too, could get very cold, which could make for a difficult race for the drivers.

For the promoters, however, Las Vegas has turned up the heat like no other race, with everyone buzzing with energy for this sporting spectacle.

As for Red Bull, they have been actively engaging in various promotional activities with their car in Las Vegas.

Red Bull exploring the sights of Vegas with its F1 car

After turning up at the hotel in an F1 car, the Austrian team also got its challenger into several other places in Las Vegas. In fact, they also tried to get the V6-powered machinery into the casino — a true Las Vegas highlight.

While it was a tight fit through the entrance, the mechanics were able to squeeze it through, and once the car was inside the casino, they also fired it up and drove it around, making an awful lot of noise. Not exactly what those at the poker tables would want distracting them.

Red Bull also lifted the car with a crane to put it on the roof of the hotel. It was placed on the edge, giving the impression that it could fall off at any moment. Lastly, they also drove it beside the Bellagio fountains, which was a picturesque sight to see. Certainly, a fun weekend out for the social media and marketing team.