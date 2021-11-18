Watch: Video shows Guanyu Zhou defeating McLaren star Lando Norris in karting competition back in 2013

Watch 14-year-old Guanyu Zhou defeating McLaren star Lando Norris in a karting competition displaying the Chinese driver’s skills.

Guanyu Zhou is among the biggest talking point in F1 right now. With his arrival, the lineup for the 2022 grid is completed. However, it meant the exit of Antonio Giovinazzi from F1.

Zhou’s arrival instantly gathered some heat, with him being targetted as a pay driver, a disgraced name for the drivers accused of reaching F1 via their economic prowess instead of merit.

However, a video from 2013 that recently appeared online shows how Zhou, who shifted to the UK in his early teenage years, defeated McLaren star Lando Norris. The Chinese International makes a sensational drive to reach the podium from the P8 start.

On the other hand, Norris, who started from the pole, had a rough day. He finished around P6-7 and later got a five-place grid penalty. The video also shows a wheel-to-wheel battle between Zhou and Norris.

In which Zhou eventually manages to beat Norris with a sensational move. Though that overtake also forces Norris to lose a few more positions. From there, the Briton fails to reach the top.

Watch the video

The commentator should have bet money on Guanyu Zhou

During the race, both commentators extensively talked about Zhou. They mentioned how the young race driver moved from China to the UK to focus on his motorsport career.

According to them, Zhou revealed that he moved to the UK because it has the toughest youth racing competition. One of the commentators further said that he has some staunch support from his home.

And he expects to see Zhou in F1 in five-six years. Eight years later, Zhou was announced by Alfa Romeo. The Chinese media was also present at the circuit to report on Zhou’s heroics back home.

The Chinese race driver will be the first F1 driver from his country after his debut race in 2022. Zhou currently stands P2 in F2 standings.

