Watching Travis Kelce Hold Hands With Taylor Swift in the F1 Paddock Could Cause Serious Heartbreak for Fernando Alonso, Fans Believe

Of late, news of a budding romance between music sensation Taylor Swift and NFL legend Travis Kelce has made the headlines across the globe. Various news sources have made several claims that suggest the two stars, hailing from polar opposite career backgrounds, are committed to their relationship and want to have a fruitful conclusion despite their hectic schedules. Because of this Fernando Alonso could face some awkwardness if he comes face to face with Taylor Swift in the F1 paddock.

Advertisement

Recently, stars such as Rory McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Anthony Joshua have invested in the French F1 team, Alpine. As news of the latest investment group broke out, fans were quick to bring Fernando Alonso into the mix and talk about the dynamics between Alonso, Kelce, and Swift, if and when the three would face each other in the F1 paddock.

Fans wonder what the paddock would be like when Fernando Alonso faces Kelce and Swift

In April this year, rumors caught wind of an alleged affair going on between Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and global singing icon Taylor Swift. While no solid leads ever surfaced to either confirm or deny the same, the rumors stayed mere rumors. However, with news of Travis Kelce and Co. investing in Alpine ( via X), fans quickly took to social media to ‘foresee’ what the situation might be in the paddock when the trio come face to face.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lanad3lday/status/1714333102082785670?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1714275707927531838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan remembered the ‘angry’ side of Alonso and believe there might be a showdown in the paddock soon.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1714286879565316402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some claimed the move felt like a personal attack on Alonso while others saw the funny side of things.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/justinongisrad/status/1714313089993023994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/maraneIlo/status/1714267243549245465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The alleged Alonso-Swift relationship even had everyone joining the bandwagon

When rumors of Alonso dating Swift reached an all-time high, the Aston Martin star took to TikTok to further tease his fans. The 42-year-old uploaded a 5-second video where he is sitting on a chair as Swift’s “Karma” played in the background. The video ended with him winking towards the camera. Furthermore, the caption on the video read, “Race Week Era,” which was a nod to Swift’s Eras Tour. A week later, Alonso uploaded a similar video with his alleged girlfriend’s ’22’ playing in the background.

Following the first video, the Azerbaijan GP took place, where Sky Sports F1’s David Croft could not hold himself back from taking a fun dig at Alonso. The commentator praised Alonso for a “Swift” drive in the Qualifying Session in Baku. Croft added, “He went 4th fastest as if he was driving a getaway car,” which was another reference to Taylor Swift, bearing her 2007 track of the same name in mind. Croft got in a good number of jibes before the day’s racing session came to an end.