“I Look At Bo [Nix] As Brock Purdy”: Cam Newton Makes a Telling Statement On the Broncos Getting a Steal

The Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has made his mark on the 2025 Draft class after the Denver Broncos selected him as the 12th pick overall. He was the sixth quarterback to be selected in the first round behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy. While he might have not been the first choice for some NFL teams, former quarterback Cam Newton feels the Broncos had a steal deal.

Cam Newton personally knows Bo Nix, as he was once part of the “C1N,” a sports organization run by Newton, where he trains young footballers. As he has watched his game closely, Newton believes, Nix is as skillful as the San Francisco 49ers star QB Brock Purdy. He stated,

“Bo Nix came through C1N. I know Bo, I know his family, and I look at Bo [Nix] as Brock Purdy. Brock is extremely skillful. You know, I’m saying he’s a grinder, can run when you wasn’t expecting and that’s when you heard him the most, you know. Can make all the throws. And when I look at him, he’s extremely talented.”

The ex-Carolina Panthers QB confidently said he would choose Bo Nix over any other QB, especially when he is in rhythm. He thinks Nix was the best during his five years at Auburn and Oregon. But he admits his game might suffer when he is under emotional or physical pressure.

Cam Newton expressed his concern about how the NFL will test Nix when things get tough, and if he can make quick decisions to lead his team to victory. But he still believes Nix is a great pick for the Broncos, especially after his impressive season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. Nix had a stellar season, throwing for 4,528 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His pass completion rate of 77.4% was his best to date.

Bo Nix Embraces Responsibility

The Denver Broncos’ head coach made a bold move by choosing Bo Nix, and now it’s up to the young QB to prove himself. Nix is excited to join Sean Payton and the team, aiming to turn things around for the Broncos after two tough seasons. In an introductory press conference on April 26, Nix stated,

“First and foremost, it’s just a huge honor. He could have picked anybody else in this draft, and he chose me. With that comes great responsibility and it’s one that I can’t take lightly, and I won’t take it for granted. It starts with the next best thing I can do.”

The Denver Broncos now have Bo Nix and former Jets’ QB Zac Wilson as their top quarterbacks. It’s a toss-up who will start more games this season. But if Bo plays like he did for Oregon, he could have a promising future and become the face of the Broncos, filling the gap left since Peyton Manning’s departure.