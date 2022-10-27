“We are going to do another deal”: Lewis Hamilton aims to extend $55 million contract with Mercedes

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain celebrates coming in second place in the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is likely to extend his deal with Mercedes as he aims to compete for the Brackley-based team beyond the age of 40.

With Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes has gained immense success. Even now, while they are struggling to compete for the championship, Hamilton’s consistent performances have safely kept them in the top three of the constructors’ standings.

Even at 37, the Briton is at the top of his game. He is surely better than most drivers coming after him and is slowly catching up with his teammate George Russell in the standings.

Thus, Mercedes has no reason to look after his replacement, considering retirement rumours always loop around him. In contrast, Hamilton only wants to extend his stay in F1.

Lewis Hamilton seeks a new contract with Mercedes

Hamilton has a contract with Mercedes till 2023 and earns around $55 million from his salary alone. However, he further wants to safeguard his future with the Silver Arrows. In the latest report, he claims he’ll be going under a new round of negotiations with Mercedes over the next two months.

“We are going to do another deal,” he said to BBC. “We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to discuss it in these next couple of months, I would say.”

He claims that Mercedes has stuck with him at every tough spot in his career. From being expelled from the school to his activism, the Brackley-based team has supported him everywhere.

Nothing after Mercedes?

It’s almost a decade back when Hamilton joined Mercedes. At first, it looked like a bad move, but the alliance proved everyone wrong when the Silver Arrows won eight successive world titles while Hamilton added six drivers’ championships to his tally.

His camaraderie with Mercedes has been so good that he now claims he wants to be linked with Mercedes for life. But it’s only for a few years. He can continue as a driver with them.

So, if he still thinks he can continue in F1, would he join another team? Or retire to leave things at a high? That can only be answered by Hamilton himself, but surely, with Mercedes, he aims to go for his eighth world title.

