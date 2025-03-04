“We Are Overreacting”: Guenther Steiner on Responses Made by Max Verstappen and Christian Horner’s Allies to Fan Booing

F1 75 was a grand event organized to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary, featuring all teams launching their liveries in front of a live audience. There were doubts about its success, and while it was enjoyable overall, the hostile reception Max Verstappen and Christian Horner received marred the grandeur.

Most people condemned this, with the FIA even releasing a statement that shed light on the organization’s disappointment. Verstappen, though, was nonchalant and didn’t give it too much importance. “Was there any booing? Maybe I’m deaf. I don’t really need to talk about it, it’s not worth my time,” he hit back during a press conference at Bahrain testing.

Horner, however, found it “disappointing” to see the O2 Arena crowd in London treat the Dutchman disrespectfully. The Red Bull team principal took a dig at the British fans, opining that things would have been different had the event taken place in the Netherlands.

However, Guenther Steiner believes the whole saga and its reaction have spiraled out of control, feeling that things have been blown out of proportion.

On the Unlapped podcast, ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe stated that fans were expressing their emotions over Red Bull’s recent dominance, making the booing justified in her view. While Steiner did not support this stance, he acknowledged that such reactions are a part of the sport.

“I think they shouldn’t take it as seriously as everybody is taking this one. I think we are overreacting. And more you do that, the more it happens,” the ex-Haas team principal said.

The 59-year-old also criticized the FIA for adding fuel to the fire by involving itself in the incident. In his view, much like the fans complaining about the booing, the FIA was making a bigger deal out of it than necessary.

Per Steiner, the sport could get boring without fans getting to boo those they didn’t like. Briscoe added, stating that those in attendance were just showcasing their emotions — just like they would clap for someone they adored.

No one in F1 can always be loved, Steiner insisted. And there will be instances where some get hostile receptions, perhaps for doing too well, or getting involved in some form of controversy.

Regardless, it left a bad taste in the mouth of neutrals, as this unfortunate story became the highlight of an otherwise fun spectacle.